Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s long-winded incoherence and pathological narcissism reached new heights on Thursday during an appearance at the Detroit Economic Club. The train wreck of an event was broken into two parts: Trump’s remarks to the audience, followed by a moderated interview.

The speech consisted of the disjointed ramblings of a man with almost no permanent thoughts. The self-proclaimed very stable genius even disparaged the city he was speaking in while arguing that if his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris wins the November election, it will spell doom for the country.

“The whole country is going to be like—you want to know the truth? It'll be like Detroit,” Trump said. “Our whole country will end up being like Detroit if she's your president. You're going to have a mess on your hands.”

x Trump in Detroit: The whole country will be like Detroit if Kamala Harris is your president pic.twitter.com/KW3nqtuSd9 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 10, 2024

His meandering monologue also included this highlight about “the word ‘grocery,’” which Trump says he hears a lot.

x Trump: "I have more complaints on grocery. The word grocery. You know, it's sorta simple word, but it sorta means like everything you eat. The stomach is speaking. It always does. And, uh, I have more complaints about that. Bacon and things going up." pic.twitter.com/6b8tbjPxJa — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 10, 2024

This isn’t the first time that the topics of economics and groceries have sent Trump wandering around his deteriorating mind palace. Trump didn’t elaborate on his plan for cheaper groceries—or the word “grocery,” for that matter. He has previously offered up the concepts of a plan that is considered by most observers to be idiotic because it would lead to higher prices and seasonal food shortages.

Then it was on to the question-and-answer portion of the event. That’s when Trump, with no teleprompter to rein him in, really let it all hang out. At one point the moderator unironically asked him, "What did you do with your children to make them so responsible, and so involved in everything that you do?"

After recounting how he told his kids to never drink, smoke, or do drugs, Trump spoke for nearly eight minutes, delivering a stream-of- narcissism -consciousness rant for the ages that included China and German shepherds and ended with him jonesing for the death penalty in every country.

“And the other thing I say, and it's not nice to said, I like saying it, but, you know, I've seen a lot of countries, I deal with all of them and, I know that all of them and the only ones that don't have a drug problem are the ones that have the death penalty. We can set up all of our blue ribbon committees …

“The only ones that stop drugs, the only ones are the ones that have the death penalty. And you have to remember, it sounds horrible, but what's more horrible is what they do to our country, because on average, he or she, male or female, drug dealer will kill 500 people and that doesn't include the families that are devastated.”

x Incredible -- here's the full footage of Trump getting a question about his parenting style at the Detroit Economic Club, then going on a nearly 8 minute rant that culminates in him calling for drug dealers to be put to death. His brain just flits around. pic.twitter.com/Ry3WjAtEfU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 10, 2024

And no Trump appearance is complete without the airing of his ever-growing list of grievances. When asked about the Abraham Accords, which were signed during the Trump administration, Trump decided to pivot and attack President Barack Obama.

"If I were named Obama, I would have had the Nobel Prize given to me in 10 seconds,” Trump whined, alluding to the Nobel Peace Prize President Barack Obama received in October 2009.

“He got the Nobel Prize for doing nothing,” Trump complained.

But no worries! This totally does not bother him.

“I don't care, but I'm not looking for it. I'm not politicking for it. I'm just saying that there's a lot of unfairness in this world," he said.

Yup. Sounds like he’s totally at peace with not getting that Peace Prize.

x Trump: If I were named Obama, I would’ve had the Nobel Prize. He got the prize, he didn’t know what he got it for. He got elected. So did I… I got elected too. There’s a lot unfairness in this world pic.twitter.com/ioR06AxlBr — Acyn (@Acyn) October 10, 2024

Despite the endless opportunities to point and laugh at this bronzer-drenched, rambling man, the reality is that there is a real chance that he could become president for a second time. With less than four weeks before Election Day, the Trump and Harris campaigns aren’t focused on undecided voters. Instead, they know that victory will come down to turnout. It’s essential that we all do our part if we don’t want four more years of Trump.

