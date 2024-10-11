Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was on Neil Cavuto's Fox News show Friday to talk about relief efforts underway in the wake of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

“We also get a lot of misinformation, don’t we?” Cavuto said. “We get people who say in North Carolina that if you’re a Republican, you’re not going to get help, and that if you’re a Democrat, you’ll get help. I would imagine that does a huge disservice to people working together, and scares the bejesus out of others when they believe it.”

Cavuto was referring to false claims promoted by Donald Trump that Republican-leaning areas were not receiving federal help in the wake of the hurricanes. Trump has been deservedly criticized for his irresponsible promotion of those lies.

“There are real costs and real consequences to that misinformation,” Buttigieg responded. “But I also want to say, for the most part, we've seen a lot of responsible actors on both sides of the aisle saying that there’s no place for that misinformation.”

"Well, Donald Trump said that about North Carolina—Republicans not getting help, Democrats getting help,” Cavuto said, less diplomatically. “That was Donald Trump."

“I think that's really unfortunate because it's just not true,” Buttigieg replied.

Cavuto ended the segment by admonishing the irresponsible behavior of people like Trump, saying that “whether [misinformation is] perpetrated by a politician or someone you think is someone of note and authority, it is wrong. And it is bull. And it cannot be tolerated.”

