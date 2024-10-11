At a campaign event in Michigan on Friday, Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz defended Detroit against disparaging remarks that Donald Trump made the day before.

“Donald Trump was in Detroit, and he said, ‘Our whole country will end up being Detroit. You're going to have a mess on your hands,’” Walz said, speaking at Macomb Community College. "That's not unexpected for him … But if that guy would have ever spent any time in the Midwest, like all of us know, he’d know Detroit's experience and American comeback and renaissance."

"City’s growing, crime's down, factories are opening up,” Walz continued. “But those guys, all’s they know about manufacturing is manufacturing bullshit—every time they show up, every time they show up."

Walz highlighted Trump’s failure to deliver on his promises to workers, with the loss of hundreds of thousands of manufacturing jobs (even before COVID-19 pandemic). Walz reminded the audience how Trump promised them, “If I’m elected, you won’t lose one plant.” It was a promise he broke just a couple of years later when GM announced closures of plants across the country, including in Ohio and Michigan.

“Technically, it wasn't a lie because he lost six of them, not one.” Walz said.

