Two former Democratic presidents are hitting the campaign trail to boost Vice President Kamala Harris, each with a unique angle.

Former President Bill Clinton will travel through Georgia this weekend and into next week, seeking to gather support for Vice President Kamala Harris from rural voters who might typically vote Republican.

This is part of the Harris campaign's rural strategy. According to CNN, Clinton will not hold rallies; his schedule is for more intimate conversations, talking to crowds of only a couple hundred.

As Daily Kos previewed earlier this month, former President Barack Obama campaigned for Harris on Thursday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. During his rally at the University of Pittsburgh, he focused on MAGA misinformation and tailored his speech toward a significant voter base the GOP relies on: men.

"I’m sorry, gentlemen. I’ve noticed this, especially with some men who seem to think Trump’s behavior, the bullying, and the putting people down is a sign of strength. I am here to tell you that is not what real strength is," said Obama. "Real strength is about helping people who need it and standing up for those who can’t always stand up for themselves. That is what we should want for our daughters and for our sons."

The gloves were off as Obama, in his powerful but stern speech, called out Trump's lies—the same lies about Hurricane Helene that have hurt Americans at their most vulnerable.

“Donald Trump at a rally just started making up stories about the Biden administration withholding aid from Republican areas and siphoning off aid to give to undocumented immigrants. Just made the stuff up,” Obama said. “Everybody knew it wasn’t true. Even local Republicans said it wasn’t true.”

“I’m not looking for applause right now. I want to ask Republicans out there, you know people who are conservative, who didn’t vote for me, who didn’t agree with me … when did that become okay? Why would we go along with that?” he added.

But Obama didn’t stop there.

“You think Donald Trump ever changed a diaper?” he asked the crowd, reflecting on how expensive diapers were after the birth of his daughter Malia.

To which a supporter yelled out, “His own.”

“I almost said that, but I decided I shouldn’t say it,” he said, chuckling.

Former President Jimmy Carter, who just became the first president to celebrate a 100th birthday, said he wanted to live long enough to vote for Harris.

Shortly before Carter’s centennial milestone, Jason Carter, the former president’s oldest grandchild, told The Hill, “He is also really excited to vote for Kamala Harris. And so for my family and for him in particular, he’s ready to turn the page on the Donald Trump era, but of course, the Carter Center has been involved with democratic elections around the world.”

Across the aisle, though, the only former Republican president still alive, George W. Bush, won’t endorse Donald Trump. Meanwhile, former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney endorsed Harris.

