Even Fox News is slamming Trump’s hurricane-relief lies
Neil Cavuto, welcome to the resistance.
Noted gasbag Donald Trump takes aim at his nemesis—the wind
Don
Quixote Trump keeps going after those monstrous giants (windmills).
Alabama’s dark history is reflected in the fight for a new House seat
It’s more than just a familiar case of “millionaire Republican vs. qualified Democrat.”
How a hurricane in this crucial swing state may screw Trump supporters
It could even cost Trump 16 electoral votes this year.
Poor Trump is too afraid to face another debate even in his safe space
The Harris campaign called his debate-dodging “a disservice to the American people.”
Harris is crushing Trump in fundraising. It isn’t even close
The only good billionaire is Kamala Harris’ campaign.
Cartoon: Weather machine
Here’s real weather modification.
'How dumb are you?': Watch 'The View' hosts clap back after Trump diss
Things got heated on daytime TV.
Watch DHS secretary masterfully debunk dumb FEMA controversy
Do-nothing Republicans can do one thing: cause pointless chaos.
Donald Trump craps on Detroit during speech in Detroit
This should help Trump improve upon the 5.1% of the Detroit vote that he got in 2020.
