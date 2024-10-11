A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Even Fox News is slamming Trump’s hurricane-relief lies

Neil Cavuto, welcome to the resistance.

Noted gasbag Donald Trump takes aim at his nemesis—the wind

Don Quixote Trump keeps going after those monstrous giants (windmills).

Alabama’s dark history is reflected in the fight for a new House seat

It’s more than just a familiar case of “millionaire Republican vs. qualified Democrat.”

How a hurricane in this crucial swing state may screw Trump supporters

It could even cost Trump 16 electoral votes this year.

Poor Trump is too afraid to face another debate even in his safe space

The Harris campaign called his debate-dodging “a disservice to the American people.”

Harris is crushing Trump in fundraising. It isn’t even close

The only good billionaire is Kamala Harris’ campaign.

Cartoon: Weather machine

Here’s real weather modification.

'How dumb are you?': Watch 'The View' hosts clap back after Trump diss

Things got heated on daytime TV.

Watch DHS secretary masterfully debunk dumb FEMA controversy

Do-nothing Republicans can do one thing: cause pointless chaos.

Donald Trump craps on Detroit during speech in Detroit

This should help Trump improve upon the 5.1% of the Detroit vote that he got in 2020.

