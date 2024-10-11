Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz had some fun at Donald Trump’s expense in Michigan on Friday.

During a campaign event, where Walz also detailed how destructive Trump’s White House stay had been for American workers, Walz went on a run about Trump's big talk about China—and his “God Bless the USA” Bible.

"Trump's all talk when it comes to being tough on China. Some of you heard this. We just found out his Trump-branded Bibles, yeah, they're printed in China,” Walz told the crowd. “This dude even outsourced God to China,” Walz said, eliciting laughs.

“Again, I'm going to try and be generous here,” Walz continued. “I don't blame him. He didn't notice the ‘Made in China’ sticker because they put it inside, a place he’s never looked in the Bible."

Trump has made it clear that he is mostly interested in selling junk to enrich himself while promoting a bigoted Christian Nationalism, and has very little regard for the areas and people that rely on manufacturing jobs.

It is said that all jokes have a little truth behind them. In Trump’s case they’re almost 99% true.

