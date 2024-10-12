This should be a story that is making headlines here on the U.S. mainland, but because it is about Puerto Rico, it has been virtually ignored. On Nov. 5, Puerto Rico will hold its general elections for governor, resident commissioner (non-voting member of the U.S. Congress), and for its House of Representatives and Senate.

They will also be holding yet another non-binding status referendum to see whether Puerto Ricans would like to join as the 51st state, be independent, or become a quasi-sovereign state in free association with America.

The two major political parties on the island, the Popular Democratic Party and the New Progressive Party (which is not progressive), who have been holding power for decades, seem to have benefited far too long by being propped up by votes from the grave, according to a new exposé from the Center for Investigative Journalism.

“The CPI found nearly 900,000 deceased people in the Electoral Register, and thousands of them appeared to have voted in the 2020 and 2016 elections. Fraud is part of a system plagued by corruption for decades.”

The real story seems to be whether these will be fair elections.

The CPI found extensive corruption in Puerto Rico’s electoral system:

The investigation, which included an analysis of data from the Puerto Rico General Register of Voters (RGE in Spanish) and interviews with some twenty CEE sources from all political parties, as well as a review of hundreds of documents, found that at least 5,872 voters who died between 2015 and September 30, 2020, remained active in the RGE, meaning they voted in either the 2020 or 2016 elections. In the RGE, more than 2,865 active voters would be over 100 years old, some with birth dates in the 1800s. The CPI reviewed a sample of 450 records of these voters in the CEE's Voter Inquiry platform and, as of last Friday, found that fewer than 2% — only eight of them — had been excluded due to death. The others remained active, including a dozen born between 1828 and 1850, who, according to the CEE, voted in the 2020 general elections. One of them, a resident of Luquillo who would be 174 years old today, was “reactivated” to vote in 2020, according to the platform. [...] When asked how many deceased individuals are in the Electoral Register, the alternate president of the CEE, Jessika Padilla Rivera, said she could not specify but assured that there shouldn't be more than the 16,000 deaths reported by the Demographic Registry for 2023. However, the CPI's analysis determined that the RGE, which contains the personal data of nearly 5 million voters, includes almost 900,000 deceased individuals identified as active, inactive, or excluded voters still in the register.

WapaTV in Puerto Rico noted that the CPI investigation had an impact causing commissioners from both parties to be concerned.

The report also caused voters to investigate. The second part of the CPI series had testimonies of irregularities in the Electoral Register such as this one:

It has been six years since Efranys Rodríguez Calvo has not lived in Puerto Rico. Since 2018 she has resided in the United States, where she participated in the electoral events in 2020. Upon hearing about the problems with registrations and deficiencies in the General Registry of Voters (RGE) in Puerto Rico revealed by the Center for Investigative Journalism (CPI), she decided to check her electoral status through the web application Elector Consultation of the State Elections Commission (CEE) and surprised she read that she had voted in Puerto Rico's elections in November 2020. “That's impossible because by 2020 I was living in Washington and I voted in the elections for the U.S. presidency,” Rodríguez Calvo related when communicating with the CPI. She also sent evidence from the website showing that in 2020 she was registered in the state of Washington and voted there. As of February 2022, Rodríguez Calvo is registered to vote in Texas, but the SEC would allow her to vote in Puerto Rico since it has not inactivated her from the Electoral Registry. An undetermined number of Puerto Ricans active in two jurisdictions at the same time are in the same situation. Many Puerto Ricans do not deactivate from the Electoral Registry in Puerto Rico when they move because they do not know if they will return. … “By means of this letter I demand that you send me the list of signatures of the school (in which) I supposedly voted in (Carolina) Puerto Rico and I require that the Puerto Rico State Elections Commission investigate and send me proof of the record of my vote and my signature in the 2020 elections in Puerto Rico,” the voter said in a letter to which CPI had access.

What is important to note is that this story is not just votes being used from people who are deceased. Votes of the living are being stolen, along with those of elderly people in nursing homes, and hospices, and votes from prison inmates.

Ballot issues are also not new on the island. Back in 2020, Frances Robles wrote for The New York Times about nearly 200 boxes of uncounted votes that surfaced a week after the election for governor, legislators, and mayors across the island.