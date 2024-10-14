The video excerpt of Harris used by the Trump campaign to back up their attack was footage of the vice president’s remarks in 2021 before the National Congress of American Indians at their 78th annual convention.

“Since 1934, every October, the United States has recognized the voyage of the European explorers who first landed on the shores of the Americas,” Harris said. “But that is not the whole story. That has never been the whole story.”

She noted that the exploitation that came with the arrival of figures like Christopher Columbus “ushered in a wave of devastation for Tribal nations—perpetrating violence, stealing land, and spreading disease.”

“We must not shy away from this shameful past, and we must shed light on it and do everything we can to address the impact of the past on Native communities today,” Harris said.

The historic record shows that Harris’ characterization of historical events is accurate. Experts estimate that millions of indigenous people were killed in the process of colonization, while many others were abducted and taken as slaves. Many were sexually assaulted.

Native American activists have long called for official recognition of Indigenous Peoples Day as part of a long-term project to correct the historical record, specifically the whitewashing of colonialism that has occurred.

President Joe Biden is the first president to issue an official proclamation acknowledging the holiday. Additionally, it was under the Biden-Harris administration that the first Native American Cabinet secretary, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, was nominated and confirmed.

The White House also issued a proclamation on Columbus Day, which celebrates “the proud heritage of Italian Americans in our Nation, whose contributions and character have shaped our country’s soul.”

Since Harris entered the presidential campaign, she has made outreach to Native American communities a significant component of her attempt to secure votes.

In contrast, Trump has a history of hostility and bigotry toward Native Americans, which is in line with his approach to other minority communities. Trump faced criticism for rolling back policies and regulations meant to assist Native Americans, including protection of tribal land.

Trump’s negative stance goes back to the days before he was a political figure. He financed advertising that claimed members of a tribe in New York were cocaine traffickers and claimed in testimony that dark-skinned Native Americans were misrepresenting their tribal ancestry.

In a radio interview, Trump said, “I think I might have more Indian blood than a lot of the so-called Indians that are trying to open up the reservations.”

Trump’s rhetoric was part of a campaign to oppose expansion of Native American casinos. Trump operated a resort company that owned several casinos, including the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City. Like many other Trump business ventures, the company filed for bankruptcy and was later sold off.