When asked about why he thought Donald Trump was afraid to debate Vice President Kamala Harris again, second gentleman Doug Emhoff took the filters off.

“Well, you saw the first debate, didn't you?” Emhoff replied to MSNBC host Joe Scarborough, who responded that he had.

“Yeah. That’s why. Got his ass kicked,” Emhoff said. “And so he's afraid that that's going to happen again. And rather he’s spreading this fog, this fog of misinformation and disinformation and gaslighting, rather than face her again so we can see the split-screen.”

The Harris campaign has been goading the famously thin-skinned Trump for a second debate, after Harris shellacked Trump the first time around. So far, Trump has hidden behind all-caps rants on his Truth Social platform.

Scarborough followed up by asking Emhoff how he remains “centered” as Trump and his MAGA surrogates resort to tabloid-style attacks on Emhoff and Harris.

"We don't have time to be pissed off. We don't have time to focus on—it's all a distraction. It's designed to try to get us off our game,” Emhoff explained, saying the stakes were far too high to worry about the swill Trump pumps out on a daily basis.

"What kind of future are we going to have?” Emhoff continued. “Who would you like picking the next two or three Supreme Court justices? The guy who picked the three who overturned Roe v. Wade, and want to take away more and more freedom? Or do you want Kamala Harris picking those Supreme Court justices?”

Emhoff has been an excellent surrogate for his wife, championing the need for women’s rights especially.

Emhoff says he and Harris are “deferring that kind of happy couple time” because the finish line and the stakes are clear. “So all that other stuff you're talking about bounces off. It's just a distraction. We're not going to let it distract us,” he said.

