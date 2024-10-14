A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Great Senate polling for Democrats comes from an unexpected source

We’ll take it!

Trump finally stops rallygoers from leaving early

What a mess.

Cartoon: Misinformation tornado

It’s certainly full of hot air.

7 times JD Vance refused to admit Trump lost in 2020—this month

Mike Pence he is not.

Walz wallops Trump’s trade hypocrisy: ‘He outsourced God to China’

And you’ll never guess where he put the “Made in China” sticker.

‘Trump should be so goddamned lucky’: New Harris ad is FIRE

Team Harris is not holding back.

Presidents Obama and Clinton stump for Harris in 2 very different ways

From rallies to more intimate conversations, both men are doing their part.

State of the Race: Here's your first look at the early vote

Team Blue is coming out strong.

Trump scrambles for shiny economic plans, but keeps falling flat

All he knows how to do is pander.

Here's how Republicans just might lose the House

It comes down to four districts.



Click here to see more cartoons.