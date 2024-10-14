Former President Donald Trump railed against the new movie “The Apprentice” in a caps-locked tirade in a post on Truth Social, calling it “a politically disgusting hatchet job” that’s trying to hurt “the Greatest Political Movement in the History of our Country.”

He added, “My former wife, Ivana, was a kind and wonderful person, and I had a great relationship with her until the day she died. The writer of this pile of garbage, Gabe Sherman, a lowlife and talentless hack, who has long been widely discredited, knew that, but chose to ignore it. So sad that HUMAN SCUM, like the people involved in this hopefully unsuccessful enterprise, are allowed to say and do whatever they want in order to hurt a Political Movement, which is far bigger than any of us.”

Let’s just say it doesn’t seem like Trump is a fan.

The film’s director, Ali Abbasi, weighed in, extending a conversational olive branch to the Republican nominee. In a post on X, Abbasi said, “Thanks for getting back to us @realDonaldTrump. I am available to talk further if you want. Today is a tight day w a lot of press for #TheApprentice but i might be able to give you a call tomorrow.”

Then the film’s official account responded on X on Monday, “We couldn’t think of a better endorsement @RealDonaldTrump. #TheApprentice is Now Playing in Theaters nationwide!” Then, they posted a link to the film.

The official trailer, released in September, shows a mid-20s Trump as a protégé of big-time lawyer Roy Cohn in New York City in the early ’70s. The film chronicles his rise from slumlord to real estate mogul and his relationship with ex-wife, the late Ivana Trump.

Throughout the trailer, Trump takes pointers, learning “the rules” from his right-wing mentor—and Joseph McCarthy lapdog—as Cohn instructs Trump to “Attack, attack, attack.” Other popular Cohn mantras were to “Admit nothing, deny everything,” and to “Claim victory and never admit defeat.” It’s an ominous map to what we now know has become part of Trump’s political playbook.

The film stars “Avengers” actor Sebastian Stan as Trump, and “Succession” actor Jeremy Strong as Cohn.

Due to Trump’s litigious history, including a direct threat of a cease and desist letter, Hollywood studios veered away from making the movie. According to Salon, the producers could not get a distribution deal despite playing to rave reviews at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Briarcliff Entertainment and Open Road Films CEO Tom Ortenberg, who worked on the award-winning journalistic film “Spotlight,” stepped in and made sure the film would see the light of day.

Now, Trump has raised another potential legal battle for “The Apprentice”: “Do they even have the right to use that name without approval?” he wrote. Is Trump suggesting he may pursue the film for copyright infringement?

The movie was released on Oct. 11. They say you are the company you keep, and this film shows quite the relationship between Trump and Cohn, who has often been described as “evil.” With only three weeks left until Election Day, here’s hoping the movie makes it even more clear who America should vote to put back into the White House.