The Republican presidential nominee posted a video on Saturday titled “America’s Military: President Donald J. Trump vs. Comrade Kamala Harris.” “WE WILL NOT HAVE A WOKE MILITARY!” Trump wrote in the post accompanying the video.

The amateurish effort splices footage from Stanley Kubrick’s 1987 film “Full Metal Jacket” alongside video of drag queens and transgender advocates.

R. Lee Ermey’s notoriously abusive drill sergeant character who dehumanizes new recruits during basic training is captioned “President Trump.” Those clips are juxtaposed with videos ripped off of social media of LGBTQ+ people dancing, with a caption reading “Comrade Kamala.”

x WE WILL NOT HAVE A WOKE MILITARY! pic.twitter.com/zpWZhSKcEs — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2024

Trump’s latest laughable “macho” fantasy is a crude version of the right’s long-standing history of anti-LGBTQ+ attacks on our diverse military, recently exemplified by the insufferable Sen. Tommy Tuberville. Ermey's character in “Full Metal Jacket” is eventually murdered by his most successfully reconditioned recruit—an irony that seems lost on the MAGA faithful and their naked emperor of a leader.

Mathew Modine, one of the stars of the film who appears in the clips alongside Ermey, told Entertainment Weekly he is puzzled by the unhinged video.

“Ironically, Trump has twisted and profoundly distorted Kubrick's powerful anti-war film into a perverse, homophobic, and manipulative tool of propaganda," Modine said.

Kubrick’s daughter Vivian, whose social media feed makes it obvious she is pro-Trump, anti-vaccine, and all in on conspiracy theories, wrote that she believes her father would have been a “Trump supporter.” Stanley Kubrick passed away in 1999 at the age of 70.

Keep Trump far away from the White House by donating to the Harris-Walz campaign today.