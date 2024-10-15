So Donald Trump, the same guy who refuses to release his medical records, is now demanding that Vice President Kamala Harris prove her mental acuity in perhaps his most brazen display of projection yet.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump said:

I believe it is very important that Kamala Harris pass a test on Cognitive Stamina and Agility. Her actions have led many to believe that there could be something very wrong with her. Even 60 Minutes and CBS, in order to protect Lyin’ Kamala, illegally and unscrupulously replaced an answer she had given, which was totally “bonkers,” with another answer that had nothing to do with the question asked. Also, she is slow and lethargic in answering even the easiest of questions. We just went through almost four years of that, we shouldn’t have to do it again!

This very post is proof of Trump’s own mental decline, claiming journalistic editing, the most normal thing a journalist ever does, is “illegal and unscrupulous,” random quotes around words like “bonkers,” and bizarre lies about Harris’ speaking style, which is anything but “slow and lethargic.”

But you know what is slow and lethargic?

x Trump: These things were coming cylinders, no wings, no nothing, and they're coming down very slowly, landing on a raft in the middle of the ocean someplace with a circle, reminded me of the Biden circles that he used to have.. then I heard we lost pic.twitter.com/5rtC7wJH00 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 10, 2024

Also, this:

x wow -- Fox News cuts away as a very low energy Trump rants about toilets in San Francisco and hosts immediately get busy sanewashing pic.twitter.com/G1G1dQGdBd — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 13, 2024

Or this:

x Newsmax cuts away from Trump's low energy speech in Michigan pic.twitter.com/vgRprqRTB5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 20, 2024

That’s why people are leaving his rallies early. And the things he says? Well, they’re as bad as his delivery.

x Wow. Even the most hardcore of MAGA in that audience are dead silent during this. They know his brain is cooked. pic.twitter.com/3KWwm1BMiG — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 29, 2024

Nothing says he’s on top of his intellectual game like getting the date of Election Day wrong. Just imagine if President Joe Biden had said something like this? Headlines for weeks!

x Trump: If everybody gets out and votes on January 5th... pic.twitter.com/pYe6DETMm0 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 14, 2024

And what the hell is this?

x Donald Trump is not well.



He ended his town hall early and then stood on the stage awkwardly for nearly 30 minutes while random music played over the P.A. pic.twitter.com/myhSbAxfdk — Travis Akers (@travisakers) October 15, 2024

Of course, Trump hears the whispers about his cognitive decline, and it infuriates him. And when he’s angry, he lashes out with his “I know you are but what am I?” bit. So sure, of course he’s going to accuse Harris of exactly the thing he’s guilty of.

Harris released her medical records, which concluded she “possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties” of the presidency.

At a rally on Sunday, Harris mentioned the records. “Check this out. He refuses to release his medical records. I’ve done it. Every other presidential candidate in the modern era has done it.”

And Harris isn’t the only one asking for his records—more than 230 doctors, nurses, and health care professionals signed a letter on Oct. 13, CBS reported, imploring Trump to release it “given his advancing age.”

It is Trump who is too afraid to do so.

It is Trump who is afraid to go on “60 Minutes,” something Harris had no problem doing.

It is Trump who is now the oldest nominee for president in American history, at 78.

And what better test of mental acuity than another debate? Yet it is Trump who is afraid of getting his ass spanked yet again on national television. He can’t handle that humiliation yet again.

It’s much easier for Trump to scream on Truth Social than to face a true test of his and Harris’ respective mental capacities.