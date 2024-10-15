Vice President Kamala Harris has described Donald Trump as “unstable,” and on Monday night, Trump proved her right.

At a campaign event billed as a “town hall” in Oaks, Pennsylvania, Trump implored voters to vote on Jan. 5—Election Day is Nov. 5—and advised people to advertise that they have assault weapons in their home, using signs as a crime deterrent. Then he began to listen to music and dance on stage.

After taking only a few questions from supporters, Trump stood on stage with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and danced along to a playlist piped in over the sound system.

x Wow -- this was weird. Trump wrapped up his "town hall" in Oaks, Pennsylvania, after just a few questions, and right after he said he would take a few more questions. More music then played while Trump stood around on stage. Deeply bizarre scenes. pic.twitter.com/C3SJpsQagV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 15, 2024

Trump swayed in time to the music and did not speak about the issues relevant to millions of Americans for 39 minutes, in what The Washington Post described as a “bizarre town hall episode.”

“All right, turn that music up! Turn that up. Great song!” Trump said.

Describing the night on his Truth Social platform Tuesday morning, he said, “We started playing music while we waited, and just kept it going. So different, but it ended up being a GREAT EVENING!”

The strange moment comes after Harris described Trump’s behavior as “too weak and unstable to lead America” at a rally in Greenville, North Carolina, on Sunday. The Democratic nominee noted that Trump has refused to release his medical records and has refused to have a second debate with her.

Harris returned to the attack on Monday during her rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, citing comments Trump made in a friendly interview with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo.

Trump had called for the military to be used against “the enemy from within,” which he described as “radical left lunatics.”

Harris showed supporters a video montage of Trump making similar threats about an internal enemy.

“He considers anyone who doesn’t support him or who will not bend to his will an enemy of our country,” Harris said. “It’s a serious issue. He’s saying—he is saying that he would use the military to go after them.”

“This is among the reasons I believe so strongly that a second Trump term would be a huge risk for America, and dangerous,” she continued. “Donald Trump is increasingly unstable and unhinged. And he is out for unchecked power. That’s what he’s looking for.”

Unlike Trump, Harris recently released her medical records. Summarizing his observations, her physician Dr. Joshua Simmons concluded, “She possesses the physical and medical resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.”

And while Trump has confined himself to interviews with friendly outlets like Fox News, Harris has been on a media blitz speaking to a wide array of outlets and hosts. She has appeared on “The View,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “The Howard Stern Show,” and the popular podcast “Call Her Daddy,” among other venues.

She is also scheduled to do an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier on Wednesday. Trump, who has accused Harris of “hiding,” complained about it on his Truth Social account.

“Fox has grown so weak and soft on the Democrats, constantly polluting the airwaves with unopposed Kamala Representatives,” he wrote on Monday.

Fox News has for years been a constant source of pro-Trump content, and Trump claiming otherwise gives more fuel to Harris’ argument that he is demonstrating instability.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning, Joe Kernen, host of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” revealed that Trump canceled an interview scheduled for later this week. Previously, Trump also canceled an interview with “60 Minutes,” breaking a tradition of major-party presidential candidates sitting for an interview with the newsmagazine. (Harris sat for an interview with “60 Minutes.”)

Late Monday night, Harris addressed Trump’s bizarre town-hall dance party, posting on X, “Hope he’s okay.”

