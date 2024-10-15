Tapper went on to explain that Trump also includes immigrants in his enemy list. He played clips of Trump referring to the U.S. as an “occupied country” and describing immigrant children as being “from a different planet.”

The host also cited reporter Bob Woodward’s interview with retired Gen. Mark Milley, who served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff during the Trump administration. The man who was once the nation’s highest-ranking military officer warned that Trump is “fascist to the core” and “the most dangerous person to this country.”

The segment ended with Tapper quoting the definition of fascism from the Merriam-Webster dictionary:

a populist political philosophy, movement, or regime that exalts nation and often race above the individual, that is associated with a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, and that is characterized by severe economic and social regimentation and by forcible suppression of opposition

During his term as president, Trump used his power to order the tear-gassing of peaceful protesters outside the White House. He also called on the racist Proud Boys militia to “stand back and stand by” during the 2020 election and later incited the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol—after which multiple Proud Boys leaders were convicted for their roles in the insurrection. Trump was impeached for a second time following the attack.

More recently, Trump promoted lies about the federal response to Hurricanes Helene and Milton. After he did this, federal first responders doing relief work had to be relocated in response to an armed threat from an extremist complaining about FEMA.

Vice President Kamala Harris called out Trump’s behavior at a Monday rally, where she showed a montage of Trump’s comments about purported domestic enemies.

“Donald Trump is increasingly unstable and unhinged. And he is out for unchecked power, that’s what he’s looking for,” Harris said.



Help keep Donald Trump far away from the White House by donating to Kamala Harris today.