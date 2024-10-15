CNN host Jake Tapper looked up the definition of “fascism” in the dictionary—and aired a compilation of attacks from Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump that match the definition to a tee.
The comparison occurred during a segment of Monday’s edition of “The Lead.” Tapper noted that with 22 days until the election, Trump has made the argument that his political opponents “are more dangerous than foreign adversaries of the United States.”
During a Sunday interview with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo, Trump argued that “the enemy from within”—which he described as “radical left lunatics”—needed to be dealt with using military force.
“The Republican nominee is telling you that as commander-in-chief, he will contemplate using the United States military or National Guard to go after his political opponents,” Tapper said.