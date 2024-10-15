Rachel Maddow tackled the myth that a Donald Trump presidency would be "good for business" on Monday night’s show.

That is the excuse that many prospective Trump voters give for why they are willing to overlook all of his … failings. Even Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, a man whom Trump has attacked mercilessly for not helping him overturn the 2020 election, seems willing to turn the other cheek.

“Look, you may not like Donald Trump personally, but you'll like his policies a lot better than Kamala Harris'. It's a business decision," Kemp said.

"I mean, if you're making a business decision about who will do a better job handling the economy well,” Maddow says, referring to a recent article from The Economist calling the Biden-Harris administration's handling of the American economic recovery "the envy of the world.”

”The Biden-Harris economy has not only left every other rich country in the world in the dust, it has left the record of the Trump administration in the dust. Right?” Maddow remarks.

The Biden-Harris administration’s handling of the U.S. economy after the disastrous mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic by the previous administration is well documented. Trump’s vague campaign proposals are considered by economists to be far weaker than his opponent’s.

Maddow interviewed billionaire investor Mark Cuban in the second segment of her show. Cuban has been a critic of Trump for some time.

"You nailed it. I mean, you took it line item by line item and then laid it all out,” Cuban said of Maddow’s opening segment. “There's really no good reason to vote for Donald Trump as the business candidate.”

“You know, in doing business, whether you're a small company or a very large company, you want stability,” Cuban continued. “You don't want to wake up one morning as the CEO of John Deere and find out all of a sudden you've got a 200% tariff."

Cuban also explained why he's said that tech donors believe they can easily manipulate Trump. "He's very transactional for the right amount."

As for Trump’s business savvy, Cuban says you need only look at what his businesses are. “The only reason you sell cologne, you sell commemorative coins, you sell sneakers, and you put together this DeFi project is because you need the money,” Cuban laughed. “You know, you have to. And that's the insanity of it all: people trying to look at him as a good business person when he literally can't run his own businesses.”

