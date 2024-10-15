Partisan media outlets tend to look at current events through a hyperbolic lens, seeing every opponent as “desperate” and every event as a “disaster.” With Donald Trump, those things just happen to always be true.
On Tuesday, speaking at the Economic Club of Chicago with Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief Richard John Micklethwait, Trump once again proved incapable of comporting himself with any notion of dignity and class, lashing out at the moderator, Google, and immigrants, all while spitting out grievances and conspiracy theories.
As a way to attract votes and quell questions about his mental acuity, it did him no favors, and it explains why his campaign continues to cancel media events on his schedule.
Trump attacked Micklethwait and The Wall Street Journal, screaming that they’re always wrong, unlike him.
Trump defended his inability to stay focused.
Trump insulted South Carolina’s autoworkers, saying that a child could do their jobs, despite the damage such an ugly sentiment could wreak on the autoworker vote in Michigan and Pennsylvania.
Trump answered a question with a non sequitur.
Trump was corrected for one of his childish taunts.
Trump was a racist fuck.
Trump answered a question about small businesses by talking about the biggest business, Apple. He has nothing for small businesses.
Any rational onlooker knows this appearance went badly for Trump. But he is anything but rational. After the event, his campaign sent out this hilarious missive:
President Trump Absolutely COOKS In Bloomberg Interview
President Trump was in his element as he spoke passionately about restoring economic growth, prosperity, and opportunity for all Americans
President Donald J. Trump just wrapped up an extended interview with Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait at the Economic Club of Chicago, where he put on a master class outlining his plan to return American citizens and businesses to the successes they enjoyed during his first term.
Kamala could NEVER.
Okay then …
