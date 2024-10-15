Partisan media outlets tend to look at current events through a hyperbolic lens, seeing every opponent as “desperate” and every event as a “disaster.” With Donald Trump, those things just happen to always be true.

On Tuesday, speaking at the Economic Club of Chicago with Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief Richard John Micklethwait, Trump once again proved incapable of comporting himself with any notion of dignity and class, lashing out at the moderator, Google, and immigrants, all while spitting out grievances and conspiracy theories.

As a way to attract votes and quell questions about his mental acuity, it did him no favors, and it explains why his campaign continues to cancel media events on his schedule.

Trump attacked Micklethwait and The Wall Street Journal, screaming that they’re always wrong, unlike him.

x This is an awful event for Trump, now he’s throwing a fit and attacking the Wall Street Journal and the moderator: What does the Wall Street Journal know? They’ve been wrong about everything. So have you. pic.twitter.com/7oH9tSuScF — Acyn (@Acyn) October 15, 2024

Trump defended his inability to stay focused.

x Trump: You gotta be able to finish a thought because it’s very important. This is big stuff.



Micklethwait: You’ve gone from the dollar to Macron



Trump: It’s called the weave pic.twitter.com/j2UYp9jkQu — Acyn (@Acyn) October 15, 2024

Trump insulted South Carolina’s autoworkers, saying that a child could do their jobs , despite the damage such an ugly sentiment could wreak on the autoworker vote in Michigan and Pennsylvania.

x Trump: Mercedes-Benz… in South Carolina. They build everything in Germany and they assemble it here... They don’t build cars. They take them out of a box and assemble them. Could have our child do it. pic.twitter.com/gI4b6QdWUC — Acyn (@Acyn) October 15, 2024

Trump answered a question with a non sequitur.

x Asked a policy question about whether Google should be broken up, Trump talks about how Google has treated him unfairly pic.twitter.com/yvf7KZK8EY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 15, 2024

Trump was corrected for one of his childish taunts.

x TRUMP: Gavin Newscum



MODERATOR: Newsom



TRUMP: That's the first time I've ever been corrected



MODERATOR: There are CEOs out there. If they said that about a rival CEO, they'd be sacked pic.twitter.com/8dvXGQm0JD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 15, 2024

Trump was a racist fuck.

x Trump points out a "beautiful woman" in the crowd and says to her of migrants, "they will look at you and kill you" pic.twitter.com/3r5vSEH6Vl — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 15, 2024

Trump answered a question about small businesses by talking about the biggest business, Apple. He has nothing for small businesses.

x note how Trump simply refuses to answer the question he was asked. this has been going on the whole interview. pic.twitter.com/OiO5NYn4vi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 15, 2024

Any rational onlooker knows this appearance went badly for Trump. But he is anything but rational. After the event, his campaign sent out this hilarious missive:

President Trump Absolutely COOKS In Bloomberg Interview President Trump was in his element as he spoke passionately about restoring economic growth, prosperity, and opportunity for all Americans President Donald J. Trump just wrapped up an extended interview with Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait at the Economic Club of Chicago, where he put on a master class outlining his plan to return American citizens and businesses to the successes they enjoyed during his first term. Kamala could NEVER.

Okay then …

Volunteer to reach young voters and prepare them to get out to the polls to vote for Democrats! You can text, call, or post on social media. It's the final push and we need your help!