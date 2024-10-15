A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Early vote turnout is good—but we can't let up now

Let’s bring it home.

Harris blasts 'weak and unstable' Trump for hiding his medical records

What are you hiding, Donald?

Armed militia reportedly 'hunting FEMA' after Trump's hurricane lies

Trump’s lies continue to have true consequences.

Cartoon: Security detail

What a mess.

Trump lets his 'unstable' flag fly with bizarre 39-minute dance routine

Just … wow.

Trump admits he's making up numbers—and experts predict trouble

And those made-up numbers could lead to a nasty surprise.

Trump throws tantrum after Harris shows support for Native Americans

It’s shocking, really, from the man who said “I think I might have more Indian blood than a lot of the so-called Indians that are trying to open up the reservations.”

Trump loses it over 'The Apprentice' film, to director's delight

If he hates it so much it’s probably worth watching.

Doug Emhoff has a very strong theory about Trump’s debate dodging

We hope you don’t mind cussing.

We can't give in to Trump fatigue when democracy is on the line

When someone is a “fascist to the core,” you won’t stop paying attention.

Trump's hateful new ad uses clips from famously disturbing movie

And unsurprisingly, he distorted the message of the film.



