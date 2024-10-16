“One of the things that I think is really ironic, but at play. Donald Trump, through his—his way of trying to name call and demean and divide, tries to project as though those things are a sign of strength, when in fact, the man is really quite weak,” Harris said.

As evidence of his weakness, Harris pointed to Trump’s history of currying favor with dictators like North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, his smears against military service members, and his attempts to subvert the Constitution—like trying to undermine the results of the 2020 election that he lost.

“This man is weak and he is unfit,” she concluded.

Specifically addressing how Trump’s agenda and world view would affect Black Americans, Harris pointed to the Trump-affiliated Project 2025.

“Ask Donald Trump what his plan is for Black America. Ask him. You know, I'll tell you what it is. Look at Project 2025,” she said. “Project 2025 tells you: the plan includes making police departments have stop and frisk policies. The plan includes making it more difficult for workers to receive overtime pay. The plan includes ending the ability of Medicare to negotiate drug prices.”

Harris also cited Trump’s call in 2022 to “terminate” portions of the Constitution as he continued to fume over his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden.

The Democratic nominee reminded listeners that constitutional amendments provide protections against abuses like unreasonable search and seizure, protection against self-incrimination, and the right to a fair trial.

“And he's going to ‘terminate’ the Constitution of the United States, which, in most of those amendments, one thing or another was about a movement spurred by Black people to ensure that we would be equally protected under the law,” Harris said.

Trump has an extensive history, across his life as both a public figure and as a politician, of racist behavior.

In the 1980s he called for the execution of the Central Park Five, a group of Black and Latino teens who were falsely accused and imprisoned for years. Even after they were exonerated for their crimes and released from prison, Trump refused to back away from his rhetoric.

Trump was the most prominent promoter of the racist “birther” conspiracy theory that falsely claimed that President Barack Obama—the first and only Black president in U.S. history—was not a natural-born citizen of the United States.

As part of his attacks on immigrants, Trump alleged that migrant communities are taking “Black jobs,” which led to former first lady Michelle Obama rebuking him at the Democratic National Convention in August.

“I want to know. I want to know who's going to tell him. Who's going to tell him that the job he's currently seeking might just be one of those ‘Black jobs’?” she asked.

And in July, Trump told reporters at a National Association of Black Journalists conference that Harris had “happened to turn Black.”

During his bizarre dance interlude at a campaign event on Monday, Trump played the song “Dixie” as sung by Elvis Presley, which has been described as the unofficial song of the pro-slavery Confederacy. Trump has backed keeping statues that honor the Confederacy and naming military bases after leaders of the pro-slavery movement.

On Tuesday night at a rally in Georgia, Trump said Black and Latino voters who back Harris “got to have their heads examined.”

Trump said something similar to Jewish voters in September. “I say all the time that any Jewish person that votes for her, especially now, her or the Democrat Party, should have their head examined,” CNN reported. He threw the same medical advice at Harris-supporting Catholics.

In a statement, Harris/Walz spokesperson Sarafina Chitika said, “If Donald Trump thinks insulting Black and Latino voters is the key to earning their respect and their votes, it’s him who should have his head examined—and he should man up and release his medical records so that voters can understand what exactly is going on with comments like this.”

