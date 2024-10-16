Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas graced the stage of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Tuesday night. Crockett was named the national co-chair for the Harris-Walz presidential campaign in August, only weeks after she gave a moving speech at the Democratic National Convention.

"You know, when you sign up for public service, you expect that you're going to go in and hopefully effectuate the policies that you are elected to actually go and, you know, help the people,” Crockett said when asked if her first year in Congress had met her expectations. “And then you end up in random fights with random people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, and you're thinking, 'Am I back in high school or elementary?' Like you're really wondering, like, ‘what am I doing here?’”

Colbert asked Crockett about her famous back and forth with MAGA-mite Greene, during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing. It was there that Crockett referred to the Georgia lawmaker’s “bleach blonde, bad built, butch body,” after Greene insulted her and was not censured by the Republican chairman.

"It was inspired by her,” Crockett explained, saying unlike Greene who made an offensive comment against committee rules, “I never actually broke any rules. I just posed a question. And she knew I was talking about her.”

"So I looked over at her because we sit on the same row, and from head to toe dressed her down,” Crockett continued. “So, 'bleached blond,'” Crockett pointed to her head. “And then my granny, who I love and miss every day, she used to call people 'bad build.' So, if you know anything about old Black women. Yeah, they, like, have no filter at a certain age, and that was my grandma. So, that was inspired by my grandma. And then, you know, she's always trying to lift like she's a man, so I did, butch-bod.”

"Well, if you're like this at your age, what are you going to be like as a grandma?” Colbert responded, eliciting a huge laugh out of Crockett.

Crockett knows how to create formidable, and viral, moments. That ability as a communicator in the face of GOP hypocrisy has helped her connect with people as she stumps for the Harris-Walz campaign as national co-chair.

"You know, everyone has a different issue that matters most to them. So, if I've only got you for five seconds, then what I do is I say whatever your most important issue is, Google that and Project 2025,” Crockett told Colbert. “If you like what Project 2025 says, then vote for the Orange one. If you don't like what it says, then you know that the Harris-Walz ticket is for you.”

That’s the truth.

If you don’t like what Project 2025 says, go and help Kamala Harris win the White House!