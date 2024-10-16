The hypocrisy of Donald Trump trying to pretend he is pro-woman was on display in Fox News’ town hall, as he casually skipped over the fact that he was the architect of the Supreme Court’s abortion ban that American women—and their families—are grappling with.

In the all-female town hall Tuesday night on Fox News’ “The Faulkner Focus,” Trump somehow took credit for IVF instead of his actual legacy of slashing reproductive rights and contributing to the deaths and suffering of women across the country.

An audience member asked about abortion rights. “Women are entitled to do what they want to and need to do with their bodies. Why is the government involved in women’s basic rights?”

In response, Trump took that opportunity to praise his … abortion ban?

“They wanted it brought out of federal government and brought back to the states” he said, adding that through “the courage of six Supreme Court justices we were able to do this.” Because, as he has often said, all Trump did was move the decision back to individual states as opposed to fundamentally limiting women’s rights.

That’s right—the man who appointed the Supreme Court justices to overturn abortion rights dared to claim he was pro-women—even asserting that he is the “father of IVF.”

“We really are the party for IVF,” Trump told Fox News moderator Harris Faulkner. “We want fertilization, and it’s all the way, and the Democrats tried to attack us on it, and we’re out there on IVF, even more than them. So, we’re totally in favor.”

Sen. Katie Britt

He went on to tell the audience he learned about IVF from Alabama Sen. Katie Britt, whom he objectified as “fantastically attractive.” Yes, the Katie Britt that eventually went down in SNL-skit infamy after her disastrous rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union.

Reproductive rights is one of the top issues for female voters according to August New York Times/Siena polling. It shows women in swing states cite the issue as a large part of their decision-making on whom they will vote for on Election Day. As Daily Kos reported, it may also contribute to Republicans losing their House majority.

Vice President Kamala Harris responded to the town hall with reporters in Detroit, saying Trump’s comments were “quite bizarre.” She added: "So let's not be distracted by his choice of words. The reality is, his actions have been very harmful to women and families in America on this issue."

Shortly before the town hall, the family of Amber Thurman, the 28-year-old who died under Georgia’s abortion ban after going septic during her pregnancy, held a virtual press call with Georgia lawmakers and the Harris-Walz campaign. Thurman’s father spoke publicly about her death for the first time, praising Harris “for making my daughter's death an issue and not letting it be swept under the rug.”

After Faulkner informed Trump of Thurman’s call, Trump crudely commented, “Oh, that’s nice. We’ll get better ratings, I promise.”

Previously, Trump has told women “I will be your protector.” If elected, women will “no longer be thinking about abortion” at his rallies, he says, as if women are helpless kittens stuck in trees and need a male presence to shepherd them to safety. No, we just need lawmakers to protect our fundamental reproductive rights.

Meanwhile, there is only one candidate in this race who said she would sign a national abortion rights act into law if passed in Congress and would ​​“reinstate the protections of Roe.” Meanwhile, Trump has been found liable for sexual abuse, said he could grab women by their genitals without consent, and overturned nearly half a century of legal precedent.

America, don’t be bamboozled by the candidate who was fact-checked 19 times in one hour on his lies during his town hall. Look through the smoke and mirrors to see the real pro-woman candidate—it’s, in fact, the only woman in the presidential race.