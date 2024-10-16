A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

From Fox News to Joe Rogan, Harris has a plan: Win

So much for taking only “friendly” interviews.

Another public appearance confirms that Trump is an unstable mess

Hard to believe he insulted autoworkers like this.

Watch Ted Cruz get stomped in the Texas Senate debate

Get some popcorn.

CNN anchor spells out how Trump's threats are definition of fascism

“The Republican nominee is telling you that as commander-in-chief, he will contemplate using the United States military or National Guard to go after his political opponents.”

Sad! Poor Trump surrogates try to defend his ‘enemy within’ threats

Speaking of fascism …

Cartoon: Swing state confidential

Stand up for what’s right, small-town folks!

Harris blows Trump away in fundraising—again

Citizens United is exhibit A in the Law of Unintended Consequences.

Honorable discharges given to those booted by 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell'

It was long coming.

The lie is working: Vast majority of Fox News viewers fear this hoax

Donald Trump has his base right where he wants them.

‘This man is weak’: Harris blasts Trump in town hall with Black voters

She’s hitting a wannabe strongman where it hurts.

Walz roasts Trump—but reminds us a GOP win is no laughing matter

A-plus to the joke Walz tells here. A-plus.

