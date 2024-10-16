Fox News host Sean Hannity issued a dire warning to his prime-time audience on Tuesday night: Republican nominee Donald Trump must win in November to avoid a “nightmare scenario” where Vice President Kamala Harris becomes the president of the United States.

“Try to imagine something actually pretty horrible: Kamala Harris, Tim Walz, this time next year, president and vice president in the White House,” Hannity said.

Why would that be so “horrible,” you might ask? Because a President Harris might —gasp—enact progressive policies that would help students, empower Black people, and protect the environment.

Hannity described the Democratic agenda as “radical” and “extreme” and singled out the Green New Deal, a package of environmental reforms meant to cut carbon dioxide emissions and reduce climate change. Harris has also championed student loan forgiveness and proposed new laws to address the housing crisis.

“Kamala has made a lot of promises with your money—this is interesting—that includes more than a trillion dollars in so-called student loan forgiveness, $25,000 to first-time homebuyers, and that is only the beginning,” Hannity said.

The host then focused on Harris’ proposals in her campaign’s recently released Opportunity Agenda for Black Men.

“She announced another $20 million in forgivable loans to African Americans to be handed out on the basis of race,” he wailed.

Citing her town hall hosted by Charlamagne Tha God of syndicated radio show “The Breakfast Club,” Hannity complained that Harris said she supported studying the idea of reparations for slavery. Harris has long supported such an inquiry and backed related legislation.

“There is no amount of your money that Kamala will not spend to win a few votes,” Hannity complained, then accused the candidate of trying to “sweeten the deal with a different kind of green” by backing marijuana legalization.

The host’s attack was in line with Fox News’ propensity to promote anti-Black narratives throughout the network’s 28-year-history. Fox has attacked diversity initiatives, supported police violence against Black communities, and promoted racist smears of Black leaders like President Barack Obama.

Hannity has been a fixture at the network for most of that time, but beyond hosting his television and radio shows, he has been a close adviser to Trump. CNN reported that Hannity and Trump maintained open lines of communication while Trump was pushing election lies in 2020 and inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The connection is so close that Trump insiders have reportedly described Hannity as a “shadow” chief of staff.

Despite Hannity’s sinister characterization of her policy proposals, the Harris campaign described her agenda as an effort to empower Black men who have historically been marginalized in American society.

In its document laying out the agenda, the campaign took note of Trump’s attitude toward Black men.

“Donald Trump spent four years making Black men’s lives harder,” the proposal states. “If he’s re-elected, his hostility toward Black men and their communities will continue.”

We need your help if we’re going to defeat Trump, Vance, Project 2025, and Republicans up and down the ballot. Click here to volunteer to write letters so we can increase voter turnout.