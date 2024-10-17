On a sun-dappled October day in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania, Kamala Harris took aim at what divides us.

The lies, partisanship, and GOP tribalism that emerged under Donald Trump are unparalleled. Right-wing media has only amplified these divisions, which have become even more pronounced with the rise of social media.

But on Wednesday, Harris was joined by over 100 Republicans who gathered with her to say they’ve “had enough” of MAGA.

“Thank you for your courage,” said Harris to the sea of Republican men and women standing with her at the “country over party” rally.

“In a typical election year, you all being here with me might be a bit surprising, dare I say unusual. But not in this election, not in this election,” she said. “In this race are the Democratic ideals that our founders and generations of Americans before us have fought for.”

Joining the vice president were former Trump aides and Republicans from state legislatures and Congress. Also in attendance were staffers who worked for Sen. Mitt Romney and the late Sen. John McCain, as well as aides who worked for the 43rd and 41st presidents—George W. Bush and his father, George H.W. Bush.

Harris spoke about the threat Trump poses to democracy, promised to uphold the Constitution, and highlighted what real patriotism looks like. She vowed to make her presidency one of bipartisanship when it comes to passing legislation, as opposed to the dysfunctional, gridlocked GOP-led House that’s obsessed with playing politics without ever actually governing.

“Nobody has a corner on the good ideas,” said Harris as she pledged to include a Republican in her Cabinet.

x Vice President Harris: I am joined today by over 100 Republican leaders from across Pennsylvania and across our country who are supporting my candidacy. In a typical election year, you all being here with me might be a bit surprising. But not in this election. We share a core… pic.twitter.com/x1ZBtlY1wa — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 16, 2024

Preceding Harris on stage was former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, one of the few Republicans to publicly oppose Trump during his presidency.

“I’ve always respected strength in leadership,” said Kinzinger. “And Trump is the opposite of that. He’s a whiney, weak, small, tiny man that is scared to death.”

Fifth-generation Pennsylvania farmers, and lifelong Republicans, Bob and Christina Lang then spoke.

“I voted for [Trump] twice; it made sense, we were Republicans, we vote for the Republican candidate,” said Bob Lang. “Christina was ahead of the learning curve. She only voted for him once.”

“We’ve had enough,” said Chistina Lang. The couple described Jan. 6 as “the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

Since announcing her candidacy, Harris has gained remarkable support from Republicans. She now has the backing of well over 200 former GOP officials, including former Rep. Liz Cheney, who has actively campaigned for Harris, and Cheney’s notorious dad.

While many Democrats may look at the cast of Republican characters with revulsion, Harris and her GOP pals are showing Americans that collaboration and mutual respect can pave a path forward that transcends the divisive politics of recent years while creating a united front against the dangerous authoritarianism of Trump and his MAGA minions.

We need your help if we’re going to defeat Trump—Click here to volunteer to write letters so we can increase voter turnout.