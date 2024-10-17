Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel’s opening monologue on Wednesday was filled with jokes about how incongruous it is that many young heterosexual men support Donald Trump. Kimmel enlisted “one of the toughest guys I know,” in messaging directly to those young men: actor and former WWE wrestler Dave Bautista.

The video shows the exceptionally fit Bautista training in a gym. “A lot of men seem to think that Donald Trump is some kind of tough guy. He's not. I mean, look at him,” Bautista says in the video, before roasting every aspect of Trump:

“He wears more makeup than Dolly Parton.”

“He whines like a baby.”

“The guy's afraid of birds.”

“Donald Trump had his daddy pay a doctor to say his widdle feet hurt so he could dodge the draft.”

“He sells imaginary baseball cards, pretending to be a cowboy fireman.”

The video is relentless, and the harshest part is that it is all true. The video ends with a clip of Trump at a rally doing one of his weird things, this time saying, “Mommy, take me home. I want to go home.”

“What's wrong, tough guy? Someone grab you by the pussy? Whiny little bitch.”

In September, Bautista posted a video on his Instagram account that showed him wearing a “Harris-Walz” T-shirt. In the video, Bautista talks about how important and how easy it is to do your civic duty and vote.

