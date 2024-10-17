For the second time in one day, Donald Trump has canceled a planned public appearance, leading to questions about whether his campaign is trying to limit exposure of their candidate in the home stretch of the election.

On Thursday, CNN reported that the Trump campaign “postponed” a planned interview with NBC News set to take place in Philadelphia on Monday that was focused on the economy. Later on Thursday, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the National Rifle Association canceled a planned Oct. 22 rally with Trump that was set to take place in Savannah, Georgia.

The cancellations are the latest in a string of events and interviews Trump has backed out of in recent weeks.

On Tuesday, Trump canceled a planned interview with CNBC's “Squawk Box.”

“Trump canceled, and he was going to come on,” Squawk Box host Joe Kernen said Tuesday morning on CNBC.

Trump also reneged on an agreed upon interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes” for their election special, which presidential and vice presidential candidates have been participating in for more than 50 years. The Trump campaign canceled the interview after complaining that the vaunted news program would fact check their conversation.

What’s more, Trump refused to agree to a second debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, after polls showed she beat him in their first match-up.

“THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!” Trump wrote on his social media site Truth Social on Sept. 12, days after the first debate took place on ABC.

Harris questioned why Trump was pulling out of planned interviews and appearances.

“I agreed to a second debate. Trump refused. I released my medical records. Trump has not. I sat for a 60 Minutes interview. Trump backed out. One has to ask: What is Donald Trump trying to hide?” Harris wrote in a post on X.

Indeed, Harris has been flooding the zone with campaign events and interviews in recent days. She even sat down for an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, the outlet that just hours earlier had hosted a Trump town hall that felt more like a Trump campaign event than one hosted by a supposed news organization. CNN later reported that the event was filled with fawning supporters whose praise of Trump was edited out of the segment that aired on the network.

These cancellations also come after Trump has had a series of embarrassing and bizarre appearances on the campaign trail.

First there was the town hall his campaign held on Monday in Oaks, Pennsylvania, in which he barely answered any questions from the audience—though he did advise that people advertise that they have assault weapons in their home—before he called off the Q&A entirely. Instead, Trump demanded his aides put on his favorite songs and swayed to the playlist for nearly 40 minutes. Many of the songs were from artists who do not support Trump and demanded he cease and desist use of their music.

“Witnessing Trump and his supporters commune with this music last night was the height of blasphemy,” Rufus Wainwright, whose cover of the song “Hallelujah” was one of the many Trump played at the event, wrote in a post of X. “Of course, I in no way condone this and was mortified.”

Then there was the Univision town hall on Wednesday night, in which Trump called the Jan. 6 insurrection a “day of love” and said there was “nothing done wrong at all” that day—answers that seemed to repel the audience members in the crowd.

Ramiro González, a former registered Republican and construction worker from Florida who asked Trump to try to win back his vote by explaining his behavior on Jan. 6, 2021, said he left the town hall with a decision about his vote: He will not be voting for Trump.

