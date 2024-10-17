A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

8 reasons Harris' Fox News interview was a great idea

Who needs another presidential debate after this?

Getting out the vote is crucial—and the GOP is blowing it

This race is so close that no votes can be taken for granted.

Ted Cruz blames his close Senate race on Mitch McConnell

When in doubt, blame someone else.

Cartoon: Cognitive assessment

One filled-in circle can tell a lot.

Trump's just-for-gals town hall goes just as you'd expect—only worse

If only calling himself the “father of IVF” was the worst thing Trump did.

Harris rallies with over 100 Republicans to say 'enough' of Trump

She’s all about bringing people together.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett tells Colbert the origins of her legendary insult

Let’s just say she comes by it honestly.

New poll: You'll be shocked how many people expect a landslide election

They’re certainly not the folks who hang on every poll.

Sean Hannity’s ‘nightmare scenario’: Harris helping Black people

After all, can’t they just pull themselves up by their own bootstraps?

Trump's plan for child care: Ask Ivanka

Only Trump can say someone else is responsible while still patting himself on the back.

Trump fails to impress Latinos at Univision town hall

Trump struggled like a pescado out of water.

Watch with delight as Fox News hosts whine about Harris interview

One big critique: How dare she bring up Donald Trump?!

McConnell called Trump a stupid narcissist but will vote for him anyway

Mitch, please.

