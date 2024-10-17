Democratic VP nominee Tim Walz and former President Bill Clinton campaigned in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, on Thursday, where they teamed up to shine a spotlight on Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's increasingly desperate and erratic behavior.

"Trump's plan to seize unprecedented power for himself isn't hypothetical. It's written down in Project 2025,” Walz told the crowd. He then highlighted some of the shady ghouls in Trump’s orbit, like former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who Trump pardoned after he lied to the FBI.

Trump has said he would consider bringing Flynn back to the White House if he wins in November, even though Flynn was recorded saying scary shit just last weekend.

The recent video shows Flynn answering questions at a right-wing Second Amendment-palooza in Pennsylvania. Flynn was asked a question about military tribunals and potential executions of perceived enemies if Trump is elected in November.

Flynn’s answer? “We have to win first.”

“He followed up that to make sure that we understood just how batshit crazy he was,” Walz told the rally audience. “He said, 'the gates of hell.' The gates of hell,” Walz repeated. “Mike Flynn said this. 'My hell will be unleashed.' This is the guy that Donald Trump wants to hand the keys to the federal government over to mind security."

Walz then introduced Clinton, who poked fun at Trump's age and his unstable behavior during what was supposed to be a “town hall” event in Oaks, Pennsylvania, on Monday night.

"I don't have any more elections I'll be involved with, and I'm too old to gild the lily,” Clinton remarked. “Heck, I'm only two years younger than Donald Trump,” he joked. “Good news for you is I will not spend 30 minutes swaying back and forth for you. And I've played enough music that I will not clap off beat, nor will I pretend to be a conductor.”

“I've been doing this a long, long time,” Clinton continued. “And I can honestly say that this time I am not here running for anything anymore except for my grandchildren's future.”

Recent polling from Quinnipiac University shows Democratic nominee Kamala Harris with a razor-thin 2-point lead over Trump in the Tar Heel state. It’s going to go down to the wire, so get out the vote.

