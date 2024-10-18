Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign released a new ad Friday aimed at Latino voters. It features popular Puerto Rican singer-actor Marc Anthony giving a very sober recounting of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's racist and cruel treatment of Latino immigrants during his term in office.

"Even though some have forgotten,” Anthony says, “I remember what it was like when Trump was president."

The 60-second ad details Trump's terrible handling of relief to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, including his efforts to block aid to the devastated island. Anthony also touches on the Trump administration’s inhumane treatment of immigrants and the family separations that tore thousands of children away from their guardians.

“I was not surprised because I also remember that he launched his campaign by calling Latinos criminals and rapists,” Anthony says.

This election goes way beyond political parties. Let's remember what the United States represents and stands for: united—regardless of where we're from. I am Marc Anthony, and I remember. That's why I support Kamala Harris for president.

In a tight race, every voting demographic can be pivotal, and Trump has performed better than expected among Latinos in recent polls. While pundits have exaggerated his appeal in previous elections, the best remedy is to inform voters who may have forgotten the devastation Trump already inflicted on Americans—and the world.

