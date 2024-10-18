Faulkner is the host of “The Faulkner Focus,” part of the conservative network’s daytime programming. Faulkner and her guests Leslie Marshall, a liberal, and Kaylee McGhee White, a conservative, were discussing Trump’s recent speech at the Al Smith dinner in New York City.

White argued that Trump’s appearance proved he was willing to speak before a hostile audience and claimed that Vice President Kamala Harris had not done the same. But Marshall noted that Harris had just given a widely watched interview to Fox News just two days before. She then referenced Trump’s cancellations.

“I have to step in there,” Faulkner said, interrupting Marshall. “If you’re talking about a rally, for instance in Wisconsin, there are threats against his life.”

Faulkner added, “There are reasons why they have to sometimes—I don’t know all the list—but when it comes to a rally, there’s a very good reason why they would have do that.”

She then concluded the segment and did not allow Marshall to continue her point or provide a rebuttal.

Faulkner’s convenient interjection is part of a pattern of behavior. The host has previously used her platform to spin events in Trump’s favor and cover for his actions. She also moderated an all-female “town hall” on the network with Trump on Oct. 15.

Trump’s camp has begun offering the excuse that he has been too “exhausted” to do interviews. Still, the former president has continued to make appearances in friendly venues in conservative media. But in his recent outings with others outside of his fanbase, the reception to his rhetoric and behavior has been frosty.

The Harris campaign has been mocking Trump for his disappearing act, with posts asking, “You good realdonaldtrump?” juxtaposed with news articles citing his new “exhausted” excuse.

At the same time, Harris has been busy with a flurry of media appearances and campaign rallies, during which she has directly challenged Trump on his track record.

Harris noted Trump’s newest excuse while speaking at a Friday campaign event in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

x Kamala Harris: He is ducking debates and canceling interviews. His own campaign team recently said it's because of exhaustion. If you're exhausted on the campaign trail, it raises real questions about whether you are fit for the toughest job in the world. pic.twitter.com/hBWwuCE1vz — Acyn (@Acyn) October 18, 2024

“Now, he is ducking debates and canceling interviews. Check this out, his own campaign team recently said it is because of exhaustion. Well, if you are exhausted on the campaign trail, it raises real questions about whether you are fir for the toughest job in the world,” Harris said.

