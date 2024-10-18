A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump keeps canceling appearances. What is he hiding?

These cancellations follow a series of bizarre appearances on the campaign trail.

Trump's latest tantrum shows he is clueless about how the media works

Trump goes after … Fox News?

Bret Baier admits he made a ‘mistake’ in Harris interview—a day later

Premeditated whoopsie.

Yet another Trump insider dishes on how truly awful the man is

“I deeply regret that. And I regret that it has taken me so long to go public.”

Trump barely gets through comedy routine at Catholic charity dinner

Harris, though, hit comedy gold.

'Whiny little b-tch!': Watch famous action star shred Donald Trump

So much for Trump’s tough-guy schtick.

Cartoon: Your protector

He’s trying to grab women by the vote.

Trump needs Nikki Haley, but he can’t stop hating on her

That’ll really help him turn out women voters.

Biden taunts Bloomberg for prediction of a recession that never came

Score another one for Biden.

Here's what to make of polls showing Harris losing Latino support

It’s more complicated than you think.

'Batsh-t crazy': Tim Walz and Bill Clinton team up to trash Trump

A raucous good time.

JD Vance's latest Trump claim shows why he'd make a terrifying VP

He finally admits it.

Maddow unwraps Trump’s unbelievable new plan to silence Stormy Daniels

It’s a heck of a plan to silence a woman Trump claims he barely knows.

