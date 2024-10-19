Trump popped in on “Fox & Friends” on Friday and dropped this gem: “Without abortion, the women love me.”

You almost have to give him a round of applause for nearly stumbling into a factual statement. Almost.

He’s partly correct: Women are mad that the Supreme Court’s conservative majority, half of which he appointed, overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating the constitutional right to abortion. Like, throw-your-remote-at-the-TV mad. But “women love me”? Uh, no.

The polling data is clear: Women are not loving him. The latest New York Times/Siena College national poll shows a staggering 16-percentage-point gender gap between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris—and it’s not in his favor.

Why? For starters, abortion is the top issue for female voters under 30. And if Trump thought he could just fumble through an all-female town hall—one that Fox News stacked with MAGA supporters—and lip-service his way back onto women’s good side, think again.

And now Trump is backtracking.

“It’s going to be redone. They’re going to, you’re going to, you end up with a vote of the people,” Trump said on Tuesday. “They’re too tough, too tough. And those are going to be redone because already there’s a movement in those states.”

But it’s too late.

Amber Thurman, whose death is linked to Georgia’s strict abortion ban, cannot be brought back to life. Her son will have to live without his mother forever. And women in Texas are forced to carry ectopic pregnancies, thereby compromising their future fertility. A teenager forced to carry a child conceived by sexual assault to term will live with that trauma for the rest of her life.

Meanwhile, even former first lady Melania Trump disagrees with her husband. In promoting her memoir, she vaguely asserted her belief in abortion rights—which is convenient timing, of course, coming about a month before the presidential election.

And let’s not forget a primary demographic that helped put him in the White House in 2016: working-class white women, specifically those in the suburbs. In 2024, they are again key to a Trump victory. His mistake to help overturn Roe could cost him dearly, and he seems to know it.

So while he’s frequently canceling interviews outside of his safe space, Harris is going into the Fox’s den, working a tight ground game, vowing to enshrine the protections of Roe into law, and mobilizing women to turn out at the ballot box.

