If Donald Trump wins in November, there are various reasons why he might not be able to complete a second four-year term. That means Americans could suddenly find themselves with a President JD Vance—a very scary prospect. The risks of a Vance ascension are at the center of “A Heartbeat Away,” the latest ad from the Harris-Walz campaign.

For anyone familiar with Vance’s extremism—recently detailed by MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow—it’s a stark reminder. For those who might not know much about the novelist-turned-first-term Ohio senator, who stumbled to a 2022 victory over former Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan thanks only to massive cash infusions from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Vance’s mentor, venture capitalist Peter Thiel, it’s a warning.



The ad paints a picture of Vance and his “ruthless” ideology, and couches it against the real risk that a reelected Trump won’t be in the White House when the end of his term comes around in January 2029—whether because he’s in prison, or because of health reasons.

The ad also highlights Vance’s deep ties to the people behind Project 2025 and his stated desire to ban abortion at the federal level. The 49-second spot closes with a clip of Vance cackling, and asking “Wanna take bets here?”

The message is clear: There’s only one surefire way to avoid a President JD Vance, and that’s by voting for Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

