Donald Trump’s former senior adviser Corey Lewandowki was being his disrespectful self on CNN with Jim Acosta on Wednesday—and Acosta ran out of patience. During the contentious interview, Lewandowski, who was recently rehired by the Trump campaign, refused to answer direct questions, offering up only inflammatory (and debunked) talking points, and repeatedly mispronounced Vice President Kamala Harris’ first name.

It was during one of these MAGA-misinformation dumps that Acosta interrupted Lewandowski saying, "Corey you've been in this business a long time. I think you're a mature grown-up. It's Ka-ma-la Harris. Can you just say, can you say Kamala? Or you cannot say Kamala?"

Lewandowski ignored the question, and attempted to continue with a new immigration lie Trump’s campaign is promoting about non-detained immigrants under the Biden administration. That was enough for Acosta.

"Yeah. Well, Corey, I, you know, I appreciate you coming on. Maybe we'll have you back. Thanks for your time."

And with that Acosta abruptly ended the interview.

x Jim Acosta to Corey Lewandowski: "Corey, you've been in this business a long time. I think you're a mature grownup. It's Ka-ma-la Harris. Can you just say Kamala? What's going on there?"



He then ends the interview. pic.twitter.com/EysN0GweDa — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 2, 2024

Lewandowki was brought back this summer to bring more crass MAGA-excitement into Trump's lagging campaign. This is what you get.

