A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.
JD Vance doubles down on wanting to help Trump steal an election
He isn’t hiding it.
Rewatch: Coach Tim Walz and weird JD Vance face off in VP debate
Stream the full debate if you missed it.
New Harris ad previews Vance’s dangerous potential power if Trump wins
There’s something worse than a “Vice President JD Vance.”
Cartoon: Innovations in hypocrisy
“Chill out, everyone! We’ll innovate our way out of the problem.”
Walz drags Trump's ridiculous 'concept' of a health care plan
As a former teacher, Walz wouldn’t give Trump’s plan a passing grade.
Vance claims Trump tried to 'salvage' Obamacare, but he tried to kill it
A brazenly revisionist take on history.
Montana senator slams GOP opponent for ‘total bunk’ abortion lies
This race could determine control of the Senate.
Watch Rachel Maddow break down JD Vance’s radical, far-right ideology
One of Vance’s inspirations is a guy who said Americans “have to get over the dictator-phobia.”
JD Vance admits Americans don’t trust the GOP on abortion
When he’s right, he’s right.
Vance calls for clean energy production—but Harris already did it
How convenient.
Harris ad mocks Trump's 'biggest failures'—including JD Vance
Time to play the hits.
Click here to see more cartoons.