Oct. 21, 2024, will mark the 107th anniversary of the birth of one of our greatest jazz musicians, known the world over as “Dizzy” Gillespie. John Birks Gillespie, born on Oct. 21, 1917, in Cheraw, South Carolina, was a jazz trumpeter, bandleader, composer, and educator who was instrumental in founding the “bebop” jazz genre, and in promoting Afro-Cuban/Latin jazz.

During this election season it’s also fun to remember that it will be 20 years since Gillespie ran for president of the United States, as a write-in candidate, documented here by The Vogue:

During the 1964 United States presidential campaign the artist, with tongue in cheek, put himself forward as an independent write-in candidate. He promised that if he were elected, the White House would be renamed “The Blues House,” and a cabinet composed of Duke Ellington (Secretary of State), Miles Davis (Director of the CIA), Max Roach (Secretary of Defense), Charles Mingus (Secretary of Peace), Ray Charles (Librarian of Congress), Louis Armstrong (Secretary of Agriculture), Mary Lou Williams (Ambassador to the Vatican), Thelonious Monk (Traveling Ambassador) and Malcolm X (Attorney General). He said his running mate would be Phyllis Diller.

Gillespie withdrew and Lyndon B. Johnson went on to win in a landslide. Gillespie continued traveling the globe, bringing jazz to a worldwide audience.

The Dizzy Gillespie Collection at the The International Jazz Collections has his biography:

John Birks “Dizzy” Gillespie was born on October 21, 1917 in Cheraw, South Carolina. Dizzy was the youngest of nine children. He started playing the piano at 4, trombone at 12, and the trumpet at 14. For the most part Dizzy was self taught. “Gillespie was born into a family whose father, James, was a bricklayer, pianist and band leader.”3 Therefore trumpets, saxophones, guitars and pianos were at Dizzy’s disposal. Tragically, Dizzy’s father James died when he was just 10. In 1935, Dizzy put his scholarly pursuits on hold at Laurinburg Institute in North Carolina on hold to move to Philadelphia to play in local groups. Dizzy joined the orchestra of Fran Fairfax in 1935, the orchestra of Teddy Hill in 1937, the orchestra of Cab Calloway in 1939, the orchestra of Ella Fitzgerald in 1942, and the orchestra of Earl Hines in 1943. During this period he acquired the nickname by which he has become universally known. “The name Dizzy resulted from his zestful behavior and was actually bestowed by a fellow trumpeter, Fats Palmer, whose life Gillespie saved when Palmer was overcome by fumes in a gas-filled room during a tour with the Frankie Fairfax band.”1 “In 1937, Gillespie met his future wife, Lorraine, a chorus dancer at the famed Apollo Theater: they were married in 1940 and remained together until his death.”3 During a party for Lorraine, another band member bent Dizzy’s trumpet in such a way that the upward 45-degree angle of the bell allowed him to hear the notes sooner than before. Also if he was looking at a chart and was looking down the horn pointed toward the audience. He enjoyed the unexpected side effects of the bent trumpet so much that he later ordered a trumpet constructed similar to the bent design.

Biography continues his story:

In addition to creating bebop, Gillespie is considered one of the first musicians to infuse Afro-Cuban, Caribbean and Brazilian rhythms with jazz. His work in the Latin-jazz genre includes "Manteca," "A Night in Tunisia" and "Guachi Guaro," among other recordings. Gillespie's own big band, which performed from 1946 to 1950, was his masterpiece, affording him scope as both soloist and showman. He became immediately recognizable from the unusual shape of his trumpet, with the bell tilted upward at a 45-degree angle—the result of someone accidentally sitting on it in 1953, but to good effect, for when he played it afterward, he discovered that its new shape improved the instrument's sound quality, and he had it incorporated into all his trumpets thereafter. Gillespie's best-known works from this period include the songs "Oop Bop Sh' Bam," "Groovin' High," "Leap Frog," "Salt Peanuts" and "My Melancholy Baby."

Give a listen to "Oop Bop Sh'bam," followed by "Salt Peanuts":

x YouTube Video

x YouTube Video

Jazz trumpeter and educator Chase Sanborn has posted an overview of Dizzy’s life and career:

x YouTube Video

Unlike most jazz film and video biographies, in “To Bop or Not to Be: A Jazz Life,” a 1990 documentary from Norwegian director Jan Horne, there is no narration—it consists solely of interviews and archival footage, including performance clips, to tell the story.

x YouTube Video

The 2003 BBC Radio2 series “Diggin Diz,” hosted by British trumpeter Guy Barker is available on YouTube. I’m posting part 1 here with links below to the rest of the very comprehensive series.

x YouTube Video

Here is part 2, part 3, part 4, part 5, part 6, part 7, part 8, part 9, part 10, part 11, and part 12.

Dizzy’s autobiography, “To Be, or Not . . . to Bop,” written with Al Fraser, includes “reflections from famous Gillespie associates Cab Calloway, Count Basie, Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk, Mary Lou Williams, Ella Fitzgerald, and many others. They provide numerous perspectives of Gillespie’s early start on the road to fame and the spirited times that would follow.”

In the past I have explored Gillespie’s role as a “jazz ambassador”:

We think of Gillespie as a trumpet player, and composer, however, we should not forget the role that he and other major jazz artists played in the world of international diplomacy during the Cold War, as explored in the 2018 PBS documentary film, The Jazz Ambassadors. x YouTube Video

PBS offers this supplement alongside the trailer:

The Cold War and Civil Rights movement collide in this remarkable story of music, diplomacy and race. In 1955, as the Soviet Union’s pervasive propaganda about the U.S. and American racism spread globally, African-American Congressman Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. convinced President Eisenhower that jazz was the best way to intervene in the Cold War cultural conflict. For the next decade, America’s most influential jazz artists, including Dizzy Gillespie, Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, Benny Goodman and Dave Brubeck, along with their racially-integrated bands, traveled the globe to perform as cultural ambassadors. But the unrest back home forced them to face a painful moral dilemma: how could they promote the image of a tolerant America abroad when the country still practiced Jim Crow segregation and racial equality remained an unrealized dream?

“MetroFocus” host Jenna Flanagan discussed the politics of the film with director Hugo Berkeley.

For a much deeper exploration of the “send the jazz musicians diplomatic strategy,” I suggest you read American Studies Professor Scott Gac’s ”Jazz Strategy: Dizzy, Foreign Policy, and Government in 1956.” He gives details about how Gillespie and other musicians on the tours pushed back against their State Department “handlers.”

June 1956: United States Ambassador to Turkey, Donald Heath, senses that something is wrong, but as embassy security summons him to the stage area, he isn't sure what. Heath approaches the famed trumpeter and asks: "Mr. Gillespie, there's supposed to be a jam session. What's happening? Why don't you want to play?" Gillespie should be on stage performing with his band and local Ankaran musicians. Instead, he is seething backstage. When he entered the embassy earlier, Gillespie noticed a large crowd, mainly children, trying to get into the show. As the Turkish band took the stage, the trumpeter clambered up the reviewing stand which allowed him to reach over the railing and to sign autographs. From this vantage point, he witnessed a young boy scale the fence of the embassy, only to be immediately hurled back by security. Now, Gillespie explains to Heath, he will not play until the children are allowed to see the concert. "You see those people out there?" Gillespie responds to the ambassador. "We're trying to gain their friendship, not these people, big shots here with the tickets" (Gillespie and Fraser 422). "GILLESPIE REFUSES TO PLAY FOR THE ELITE" reports one paper the day after Gillespie's standoff in the embassy (Gillespie and Fraser 422). That day, a musician's idealism proved stronger than policy ­ Ambassador Heath ordered the guards to let the children in. Gillespie's antics did not cloak his basic purpose. Time and again, he placed the concerns of the "common people" - those who were priced out of his shows a - on par or above those who could pay to attend his concerts. In Dacca, Gillespie repeated the demands he made in Turkey. In Damascus, he paused the show precisely at sundown so that the audience could break their Ramadan fast with him backstage. ... Gillespie explained five years after his 1956 tour that his private shows abroad were about money; the government-sponsored shows were about the people (An Electrifying). The gulf dividing jazz performers and the Department of State did not subside in future years. Officials of the American government catered to the leaders of other countries, and it was only the musicians themselves who espoused a more widespread cultural experience. Seven years later after Gillespie's inaugural tour, the State Department still had not altered their policies, and Duke Ellington was frustrated by the elite composition of his audiences during his government sponsored tour of the oil-rich Middle East (Von Eschen, "Satchmo" 171). The jazz tours were part of a diplomatic package, used as propaganda, incentive, and reward, to convince foreign leaders of American solidarity. Many of the sponsored musicians saw matters differently.

Dizzy’s most well-known composition is “A Night in Tunisia” which was originally named “Interlude” (and had nothing to do with Tunisia), and is now a jazz standard. Jeremy Wilson at JazzStandards writes:

Dizzy Gillespie wrote “Night in Tunisia” in 1942 while he, alongside Charlie Parker, was a member of the Earl Hines Band. Shortly thereafter, Gillespie, Parker, Sarah Vaughan, and Billy Eckstine left Hines to form what came to be known as the first “bebop big band” under the leadership of Eckstine. It was Sarah Vaughan who introduced “Interlude” as it was called before being renamed “Night in Tunisia.” With Charlie Parker and Dizzy Gillespie as sidemen, Vaughan made that first recording on December 31, 1944, for the Continental label. According to Dizzy Gillespie’s To Be or Not to Bop: Memoirs of Dizzy Gillespie, he was sitting at the piano playing chord progressions when he noticed the notes of the chords formed a melody with a Latin/oriental feel. Adding a bebop-style rhythm to the melody, Gillespie came up with “Night in Tunisia.” When played, this “mixture introduced a special kind of syncopation in the bass line,” a jazz pioneering step away from the traditional regular 4-beat bass. During the videotaped concert performance, “A Night in Tunisia,” Gillespie discusses how he composed this “anthem to bebop,” introducing Afro-Cuban rhythms to mainstream American jazz. He does concede, however, that “Manteca” was the “definitive breakaway from the old beat.”

Here’s Sarah Vaughn’s recording in 1944:

x YouTube Video

And Gillespie with Charlie Parker:

x YouTube Video

“A Night in Tunisia” has been recorded by a host of artists, with over 7,000 covers listed at Discogs. This is my favorite vocalese version:

x YouTube Video

Gillespie is also credited with helping birth Latin jazz along with greats Mario Bauzá, Machito, and Chano Pozo. His “Manteca” should get you up out of your seat to dance:

x YouTube Video

According to the video notes:

"Manteca" is one of the earliest foundational tunes of Afro-Cuban jazz. Co-written by Dizzy Gillespie, Chano Pozo and Gil Fuller in 1947, it is among the most famous of Gillespie's recordings (along with the earlier "A Night in Tunisia") and is "one of the most important records ever made in the United States", according to Gary Giddins of the Village Voice.[1] "Manteca" is the first tune rhythmically based on the clave to become a jazz standard.

PopMatters writes about Gillespie forming the United Nations Orchestra:

Formed in 1988, his United Nations Orchestra was an eclectic multi-cultural collection of some of the best and brightest jazz musicians the world had to offer. Many, if not all, of the personnel were already recognized masters in the genre while some of the younger players have used the ensemble as a springboard to successful solo careers. Recorded at the end of a whirlwind European tour — 18 concerts over the course of 21 days in 11 countries — this show captures the essence of Gillespie’s charm and abilities. Opening with “Tin Tin Deo”, a Gillespie original, the concert’s international flavor is apparent. Percussionist Airto Moreira, Conga player Giovanni Hidalgo and drummer Ignacio Berroa set a relentless pace for the group as Gillespie, trombonists Steve Turre and Slide Hampton and saxophonist Paquito D’ Rivera offer blistering turns over the changes. Meanwhile, the ensemble remains boisterously active with the help of Hampton’s fiery arrangement.

Give it a listen:

x YouTube Video

The Vogue documents his final years:

In 1988, Gillespie had worked with Canadian flautist and saxophonist Moe Koffman on their prestigious album Oo Pop a Da. He did fast scat vocals on the title track and a couple of the other tracks were played only on trumpet. In 1989 Gillespie gave 300 performances in 27 countries, appeared in 100 U.S. cities in 31 states and the District of Columbia, headlined three television specials, performed with two symphonies, and recorded four albums. He was also crowned a traditional chief in Nigeria, received the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres; France’s most prestigious cultural award. He was named Regent Professor by the University of California, and received his fourteenth honorary doctoral degree, this one from the Berklee College of Music. In addition, he was awarded the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award the same year. The next year, at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts ceremonies celebrating the centennial of American jazz, Gillespie received the Kennedy Center Honors Award and the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers Duke Ellington Award for 50 years of achievement as a composer, performer, and bandleader. In 1993 he received the Polar Music Prize in Sweden. November 26, 1992 at Carnegie Hall in New York, following the Second Bahá’í World Congress was Gillespie’s 75th birthday concert and his offering to the celebration of the centenary of the passing of Bahá’u’lláh. Gillespie was to appear at Carnegie Hall for the 33rd time. The line-up included: Jon Faddis, Marvin “Doc” Holladay, James Moody, Paquito D’Rivera, and the Mike Longo Trio with Ben Brown on bass and Mickey Roker on drums. But Gillespie didn’t make it because he was in bed suffering from cancer of the pancreas. “But the musicians played their real hearts out for him, no doubt suspecting that he would not play again. Each musician gave tribute to their friend, this great soul and innovator in the world of jazz.”

Gillespie joined the ancestors on Jan. 6, 1993.

I’ll close with the “Dizzy Gillespie Memorial Band 'Bern (1992).” The song features Roy Hargrove, Jon Faddis and Harry "Sweets" Edison on trumpet; Freddie Hubbard on trumpet and flugelhorn; Jackie McLean on alto saxophone; James Moody on alto saxophone, tenor saxophone and vocals; Slide Hampton on trombone & conductor; Hank Jones on piano; Avery Sharpe on bass; and Billy Hart on drums:

x YouTube Video

Happy 107th birthday celebration for Dizzy Gillespie! Please join me in the comments section below for lots more, and be sure to post your favorites.