The staged event was meant to further Trump’s conspiracy theory that Harris didn’t work at McDonald’s in her youth. She has often discussed her time working at the restaurant as her motivation for backing policies that help working families.

The McDonald’s conspiracy is the latest in a succession of false stories that Trump has promoted during his time as a public figure. He was the most prominent backer of the racist birther conspiracy against former President Barack Obama and he has falsely claimed that climate change science was a “hoax” created by the Chinese government.

Trump’s allies at the conservative Fox News Channel furthered the conspiracy on Monday during a report on the staged event on “Fox & Friends.”

“There’s just no record of her being there or not being there,” reporter Peter Doocy said. “To our knowledge, there’s no photo of her in the McDonald’s apron, which now there is a photo of Donald Trump in the McDonald’s apron.”

While he stood at the drive-through window, Trump was asked by reporters if he supported raising the federal minimum wage, a policy that would significantly improve the lives of thousands of people who actually work at McDonald’s. Trump ducked the question, and instead said, “I think these people work hard, they’re great.”

Trump has historically opposed minimum wage increases and during his 2020 debate with President Joe Biden said, “How are you helping your small businesses when you’re forcing wages? What’s going to happen, and what’s been proven to happen, is when you do that, these small businesses fire many of their employees.”

Before he launched his own wide array of failed businesses, Trump was born into a wealthy family and given his start with millions in loans backed by his father.

Unlike Trump, Harris comes from a middle-class background and has backed economic policies meant to benefit employees in the service industry. She supports a minimum wage increase and eliminating taxes on tipped income.

While Trump also supports eliminating taxes on tipped income, he also supports large tax cuts for the ultra-wealthy and increased tariffs that would increase taxes for the workers who were a part of his campaign photo op.