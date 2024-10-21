Donald Trump pretended to be working at a McDonald’s location closed to the public and stocked with his supporters on Sunday. The staged event at the restaurant in Feasterville, Pennsylvania, was part of the long-time conspiracy theorist’s promotion of another evidence-free attack on Vice President Kamala Harris.
The public could not access the restaurant during Trump’s visit and the people who Trump handed food orders to were his supporters who were pre-screened by the Secret Service and put in place before Trump arrived. The supporters were not allowed to make food orders as they would during the normal course of business, but were instead handed packages that Trump gave to them.
A Reddit forum member posted a photo of a letter purportedly written by the owners of the McDonald’s franchise, DG Torresdale LLC, that was posted on the front door. It read, “We plan to be closed on Sunday, October 20 until 4 p.m., to accommodate a visit at the request of former President Trump and his campaign.”
The Republican National Committee rushed to cash-in on the moment, and is now selling T-shirts with Trump dressed up in his McDonald’s apron with the phrase “MAGADonald’s.”