During a CNN appearance on Sunday, House Speaker Mike Johnson deflected concerns about Donald Trump’s mental state following Trump’s rant about golfer Arnold Palmer’s manhood.

At a campaign rally the day before, Trump spoke at length about the deceased athlete’s genitals, telling an audience of his supporters, “When he took the showers with other pros, they came out of there. They said, ‘Oh my God. That’s unbelievable.’”

In an interview with the Associated Press, one of Palmer’s daughters, Peg Palmer Wears, said Trump’s rhetoric was “a poor choice of approaches to remembering my father.”

On “State of the Union,” host Jake Tapper asked Johnson if the profane and off-topic rant was “really the message” he wanted voters to hear from Trump in the final days of the campaign.

Johnson instead argued that the “headline” about the rally was about the state of the economy, which he falsely claimed had deteriorated under President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. In reality, unemployment is down since the Biden-Harris administration took office, while millions of jobs have been added.

“This shouldn’t be about personalities, it should be about policy,” Johnson complained. But Tapper pointed out to him that it was Trump who brought up the comments about Palmer and noted that Republicans would have criticized Biden for making similar remarks.

Tapper noted a recent New York Times report cataloging Trump’s increasingly erratic behavior which some experts have associated with cognitive decline, and in light of those growing concerns he asked, “Why is he talking about Arnold Palmer’s penis?”

“Jake, you seem to like that line a lot,” Johnson replied, but again Tapper explained that it was Trump who brought up the issue in the first place, adding, “I don’t want to be talking about this.”

“But you continue to,” Johnson said.

Tapper responded, “Because you won’t address it.”

“Don’t say it again, you don’t have to say it,” Johnson answered. “When President Trump is at a rally, sometimes he’ll speak for two straight hours. You’re questioning his stamina? His mental acuity? Joe Biden couldn’t do that for five minutes.”

Johnson went on to praise Trump as a “change agent” without responding to the main point of Tapper’s line of questioning and described Trump as having “fun” at his rallies by making comments that are “off the cuff.”

The episode continues repeated fumbling by Republican leaders as they try to quiet concerns over Trump’s statements. Several Republicans, including his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, recently offered up a series of excuses for Trump’s argument in favor of using the military against an “enemy within,” which included Democratic leaders.

The Harris campaign has frequently criticized Trump’s actions—including an extended song and dance interlude at a rally, canceling interviews, and referencing a nonexistent debate audience—asking, “Is he okay?”

Let's get to work electing Kamala Harris our next President! Sign up for as many shifts as you can between now and November 5 to talk with progressive voters in key states who might not turn out without hearing from you!