During football season, when many are cheering for their beloved teams, former high school football coach turned Minnesota governor, and now running mate, Tim Walz knows just how to break down the American political landscape. He took us back to school, drawing on his coaching days to give voters the play-by-play of Project 2025 in a post on X on Sunday.

With circles and squares on a whiteboard in a locker room, Walz laid out Project 2025’s plan in three points: an abortion ban, raising costs, and unchecked power. We’re all Coach Walz’s players now.

In the playbook, Walz said, a national abortion ban would be instituted, IVF and infertility treatments would be threatened, and pregnancies would be monitored. Project 2025 would raise costs for everything, Walz said, by slashing taxes for billionaires, increasing the sales tax to 20%, and getting rid of overtime protections.

Then, Walz called a penalty flag on the ultraconservative blueprint that would install unchecked power and destroy civil liberties by putting Trump loyalists into the Pentagon. Additionally, it would get rid of the Department of Education and fill the government with even more sycophants and yes-men than his first administration.

“Donald Trump wants you to think that this is going to be good for you, Project 2025,” he said. “In football terms, they want you to think that this player, right here, the quarterback, is going to hand the ball to the running back, coming around this way and the real play looks like this … this guy flips the ball here and they run around this way. This is the tell. And I will call that Donald Trump.”

“This linebacker is you, getting to the polls, voting; you got a chance to stop this, let’s play defense, folks.”

Walz knows how to let his strengths shine: He’s relatable and authentic. Unlike Sen. JD Vance, he connects with voters through things they hold dear, like doughnuts, football, and democratic values. Polling shows he holds a much more favorable view from voters.

More than 140 of Trump’s allies and colleagues created Project 2025. The far-right plan that describes Trump’s second term is considered unpopular and undemocratic and Walz reminds voters what’s at stake should Trump win back the White House in November.