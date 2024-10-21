Folk music icon Joni Mitchell offered up some unfiltered thoughts on Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Saturday.

“Fuck Donald Trump!” Mitchell said after performing one of her more political songs, “Dog Eat Dog,” at a Los Angeles concert.

More than two decades have passed since Mitchell headlined a concert in the City of Angels, but the music legend can still bring it.

“Everybody get out and vote. This is an important one,“ Mitchell told the crowd. “I wish I could vote. I’m Canadian—I’m one of those lousy immigrants.”

Mitchell joins a legion of well-loved creatives, young and old (and in between), who have voiced their support for Vice President Kamala Harris over Trump. The list includes megastars Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, who have shown their support for Harris by signing off on the use of their music, and in Swift’s case, openly endorsing her over Trump.

Legendary musicians Linda Ronstadt, Stevie Nicks, and Bruce Springsteen have been open about their disdain for the misogynistic and bigoted GOP candidate. Nicks wrote an abortion anthem in support of women’s right to choose as a show of solidarity in the fight against Trump and the evangelical right, and Springsteen released a powerful video endorsing the Harris-Walz ticket.

Actors Sally Field, Marc Anthony, and Dave Bautista have also endorsed Harris and slammed Trump publicly. Field shared her personal story of getting an abortion in Mexico as a teenager, before Roe v. Wade established a constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy. Bautista has posted his support for the Harris-Walz ticket and starred in a hilarious video attacking the MAGA candidate’s faux machismo. Anthony delivered a video for the Harris-Walz campaign detailing Trump’s xenophobic history while president.

Never you fear, MAGA: Hulk Hogan, Kid Rock, and Ted Nugent are still on board the Trump train. Even football star and GOP welfare fraud beneficiary Brett Favre has said he supports Trump. And if you are worried about star power, just remember that the “Tiger King” guy, Joe Exotic—who is serving a 21-year sentence for hiring hitmen to kill a cat-rescuing rival—has offered tips on how to beat Harris this November, and would also like to serve in Trump’s Cabinet.

Only the best people, amirite?

