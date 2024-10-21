A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump stages elaborate McDonald’s photo op to push absurd Harris lie

Pretending to work an actual job was the hardest 15 minutes of his life.

Who's 'sleepy' now? Tired Trump cancels yet another interview

If he’s this tired on the campaign trail, how’s he going to do the job?

Trump insists it’s not Putin’s fault he invaded Ukraine

He will say anything to preserve that bromance.

Fox News host awkwardly ends chat about Trump canceling events

Because Fox News is all about open dialogue.

Cartoon: Tied up

It’s coming from the inside.

Trump thinks 'the women' love him—except for this one tiny issue

Let the backtracking begin!

'I remember': Pop megastar reminds voters about Trump's many failures

#NeverForget

Trump and other GOP goons can't stop stomping all over free speech

Republicans sure do love a good cease and desist.

State of the Race: Don't freak out—get to work

It’s time to put our heads down and tunnel through to the end.

The reason Trump's holding blue state rallies should terrify you

If there’s one thing that Trump loves, it’s attention.

Trump beat his polls twice—and it could happen again

It’s going to be a close one.

Add the American education system to things Trump wants to destroy

Killing democracy just isn’t enough.

Inside the GOP's scheme to stop ex-felons from voting

Of course, there’s one felon that Republicans love.

Trump bets big on this low-turnout demographic

And he is certainly stoking their grievances.



