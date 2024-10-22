Remember the hecklers who tried to interrupt Vice President Kamala Harris, only to be laughed out of the joint? They’re oh so sad about being the butt of the joke.

Y’all remember the moment.

The hecklers were University of Wisconsin-Madison students. The New York Post calls them “Christians” in the headline, which is maybe supposed to give them a pass?

Grant Beth and Luke Polaske, both juniors at the school, told “Fox & Friends Weekend” that they felt persecuted akin to Jesus and his early followers after they shouted such things as “Christ is King!” when the Democratic vice president and presidential candidate started talking about abortion rights. One of them said Harris even sarcastically waved to him and gave him “an evil smirk” as he held up the cross around his neck and pointed to her while being booted with his pal. “I was pushed by an elderly woman. We were heckled at, we were cursed at, we were mocked, and that’s the biggest thing for me personally,” Beth said. “In reflection of the event, Jesus was mocked. You know, his disciples were mocked, and that’s OK.”

Turns out that Polaske loves Jesus so much and is such a disciple that he went to a Donald Trump event in early January and lied by pretending that he was an undecided voter.

Thank you. My name is Luke Pulaske and I’m a junior here at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. I’ll be voting for the first time in November, and I’m researching each candidate and I have two questions for you. First, as I’ve been living on my own and buying my own gas and groceries, I have noticed that everything has become more expensive. For me personally, I try to eat healthy and stay lean. A pound of meat has gone from $4 to almost $7. I also would like to buy a home someday, but that seems just impossible. Now, what’s your plan to make life more affordable and bring down inflation for someone like me?

Weird that he wasn’t yelling “Christ is King!” at that event, instead serving up a softball of a loaded question for Trump.

Don’t worry, Trump totally flubbed the question.

Unlike the traditional media, I won’t sanewash his answer:

They say you’re going to vote with your stomach. I don’t know if you’ve heard it, but it’s a little bit true. And groceries, food has gone up at levels that nobody’s ever seen before. We’ve never seen anything like it, 50, 60, 70%. You take a look at bacon and some of these products and some people don’t eat bacon anymore, and we are going to get the energy prices down. When we get energy down… This was caused by their horrible energy wind. They want wind all over the place, but when it doesn’t blow, we have a little problem. This was caused by energy. This was really caused by energy and also their unbelievable spending. They’re spending us out of wealth. Actually, they’re taking our wealth away, but it was caused by energy. And what they’ve done is they started cutting way back. We were in third place. When I left, we were by far in first place beating Russia, beating Saudi Arabia, and we were going to dominate to a level that we’ve never seen before. And then we had a bad election. I’ll be very nice. I’m supposed to be nice when I talk about the election because everybody’s afraid to talk about, “Oh, please sir don’t talk about the election, please.” If you can’t talk about a bad election, you really don’t have a democracy if you think about it, right? But what they did, Tulsi, is they took back the oil production, the oil started going crazy. That started the inflation. Then they went back, they said, “Go back to where Trump was.” The problem is that we would’ve been three times that level right now. We would’ve been so dominant over Russia and Saudi Arabia. Look, Saudi Arabia, Russia, a lot of oil. We would’ve had more. We had something in Alaska ANWR that I created. I mean, Ronald Reagan wanted it. You remember Ronald Reagan wanted it. They all wanted it. And I got it approved. Nobody was able to get it approved. I got it approved. And the first week in office, they turned it back. They said, no, it’s the biggest site possibly in the world. Could be bigger than Saudi Arabia. Well, we’re going to start that up. We’re going to become the energy capital of the world. We’re going to pay down our debt, and we’re going to reduce your taxes still further, and your groceries are going to come tumbling down, and your interest rates are going to be tumbling down. And then you’re going to go out. You’re going to buy a beautiful house, okay? You’re going to buy a beautiful house that’s called the American Dream. The American Dream. Thank you.

Ol’ Luke asked a question about the cost of living. Trump answered by saying something about windmills, bacon, energy, and how the election was stolen, and then the oil started going crazy, which started inflation, then they said “go back to where Trump was,” but that didn’t work because “we would’ve been three times that level now,” and then Saudi Arabia and Russia have a lot of oil, but he created ANWR, which totally didn’t exist until someone told Trump about it, and it has more oil than Saudi Arabia even though ANWR has at most 16 billion barrels of oil and Saudi Arabia has around 268 billion barrels, and then we’re going to be the energy capital of the world, even though we already are, and then there will be tax cuts and interest rates will magically drop further and then this student will buy a beautiful house, okay? AND THAT HOUSE WILL BE CALLED THE AMERICAN DREAM.

Luke heard that answer, and his response was to go scream “Christ is King” at a Harris rally, only to be persecuted just like Jesus.

Knowing more about this guy, it is even more hilarious how Harris laughed him out of her rally. Let’s watch it again!