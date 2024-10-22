A new poll released on Tuesday found that a majority of Americans believe former President Donald Trump would sign a national abortion ban into law, a sign that his desperate attempt to have it both ways on the abortion issue is not working.

The Navigator Research survey found that 51% of Americans believe Trump would sign a federal abortion ban, including 49% of independent voters who could be decisive in deciding a close election. The poll also found that a whopping two-thirds think Trump believes that abortion should be illegal in all or most cases—even though 64% of Americans believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases.

The poll is a warning sign for Trump, who has been desperately trying to thread the needle on the abortion issue since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022, paving the way for Republican-controlled legislatures to ban abortion at any stage of pregnancy. Currently, 21 states ban abortion before fetal viability, with seven states banning the procedure in almost all circumstances, according to The New York Times.

Trump has bragged multiple times about being responsible for the end of Roe.

“After 50 years of failure, with nobody coming even close, I was able to kill Roe v. Wade, much to the ‘shock’ of everyone,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social social media platform in 2023, adding that he “put the Pro Life movement in a strong negotiating position” to ban abortion across the country.

“What I did is something—for 52 years they’ve been trying to get Roe v. Wade into the states. And through the genius and heart and strength of six Supreme Court justices, we were able to do that,” Trump said again at the Sept. 10 presidential debate against Vice President Kamala Harris.

But Trump has also tried to claim that he wouldn't sign a national abortion ban into law—even though he’s advocated for a national abortion ban in the past.

“Everyone knows I would not support a federal abortion ban, under any circumstances, and would, in fact, veto it, because it is up to the states to decide based on the will of their voters,” Trump wrote in a post on X.

That is not the position Trump had when he was in office.

In 2018, Trump told people gathered at the March for Life—an annual anti-abortion march in Washington, D.C.—that he wanted Congress to pass a national abortion ban.

“​​I’ve called on Congress—two of our great senators here, so many of our congressmen here—and called upon them to defend the dignity of life and to pass legislation prohibiting late-term abortion of children who can feel pain in their mother’s womb,” Trump said in a speech at the March for Life, referencing the 20-week abortion ban legislation that Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina introduced.

When Senate Republicans failed to pass that national ban, Trump said it was "disappointing" and called for the Senate to reconsider the legislation.

Trump and the GOP have been dogged by abortion politics since the Supreme Court overturned Roe in June 2022, with the issue sinking Republican candidates in what should have been a banner year for the GOP in the 2022 midterm elections.

In the 2024 presidential election, Republicans’ anti-abortion records could lead to a historic gender gap that could propel Harris to victory.

Trump has even publicly complained that women voters still care so much about the issue.

“Everything is wrong with our country and nothing’s right and all they talk about is abortion,” Trump moaned at a September campaign rally, whining that “the fake news keeps saying women don’t like me.”

He later said that if he wins women, “will no longer be thinking about abortion”—a bizarre and absurd comment as women will continue getting pregnant and needing reproductive freedom even if Trump wins.

Harris, meanwhile, has made her support for reproductive freedom a cornerstone of her campaign.

She promised that if elected, she’d sign a law restoring the protections Roe provided if Congress puts it on her desk.

Her campaign has been running ads highlighting Trump’s anti-abortion record. And at her rallies, she has been telling the story of Amber Thurman, a Georgia woman who died because she did not receive prompt abortion care.

“Donald Trump still refuses to take accountability, to take any accountability, for the pain and the suffering he has caused," Harris said at a rally in Atlanta on Oct. 20.

Looking to volunteer to help get out the vote? Click here to view multiple ways you can help reach voters—textbanking, phonebanking, letters, postcards, parties, canvassing. We’ve got you covered!