A host of big-name celebrities are hitting the campaign trail for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, headlining rallies to help get out the vote in the home stretch of the campaign.

On Tuesday, CNN reported that rapper Eminem will introduce former President Barack Obama at a campaign rally in Detroit. Eminem, who spent much of his childhood in Detroit, has not minced words about his disdain for Donald Trump, saying in 2018 that “a fucking turd would have been better as a president” than Trump was.

And multiple outlets reported on Tuesday that rock icon Bruce Springsteen will hold concerts alongside Obama in both Atlanta and Philadelphia to encourage people to vote.

Springsteen endorsed Harris earlier in October, saying Harris’ vision for the country is “the vision of America I have been consistently writing about for 55 years.”

It’s unclear if other stars will be making appearances for Harris in the final two weeks of the campaign. (This reporter is holding out hope that megastar Taylor Swift, who endorsed Harris following the Sept. 10 presidential debate, will take a break from her Eras Tour to rally with Harris.)

But other celebrities have already hit the trail for Harris.

On Saturday, Usher headlined a massive 11,000-person rally in Atlanta, taking a break from his tour to implore voters to get to the polls and vote for Harris.

“I'm supporting Vice President Harris because she fights for everyone's rights, for freedom. And it doesn't matter where you from. She has a vision for our country that includes everyone, a vision that supports small businesses, invests in our health, in our communities, and gives everyone a chance to get ahead,” Usher said.

x .@Usher: I'm supporting Kamala Harris because she fights for everyone's rights and freedom. It doesn't matter where you come from. She has a vision for our country that includes everyone, a vision that supports small businesses, invests in our health, in our communities, and… pic.twitter.com/K5LTyiun21 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 19, 2024

Lizzo, meanwhile, headlined a rally in her hometown of Detroit, where she slammed Trump for denigrating the city, and voiced support for electing Harris.

"If you ask me if America's ready for its first woman president? I only got one thing to say; it's about damn time!" Lizzo said, referring to her hit song.

Marc Anthony, a popular Puerto Rican singer and actor, cut a campaign ad for Harris in which he reminds Latino voters of Trump’s terrible treatment of their community during his time in office.

"Even though some have forgotten, I remember what it was like when Trump was president,” Anthony said in the 60-second spot, which highlights Trump’s botched response and cruel effort to block aid to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

An unnamed Harris campaign aide told CNN that the celebrity endorsements are deliberate.

“We’re not throwing spaghetti against the wall. We have literally studied who these voters listen to,” a campaign official told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Trump has a smaller cadre of degenerates campaigning for him.

Over the weekend, former NFL player Antonio Brown, a loose cannon who settled a sexual assault lawsuit by a former trainer who alleged he raped her, campaigned for Trump in Pennsylvania. And former NFL player Le'Veon Bell, who wore a disgustingly sexist shirt calling Harris a “tramp,” recently endorsed Trump as well.

“32-year-old Le’Veon Bell, who spoke yesterday at the Trump rally in PA, has 7 kids by 6 different women, and he calls VP Harris, a married woman a ‘tramp?’ What a POS. This is the kind of people Trump is elevating,” the Republicans against Trump account wrote on X. “Decency is on the ballot. Vote Harris.”

