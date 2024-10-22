Exactly four years ago on Oct. 22, CBS News aired an interview with Donald Trump with "60 Minutes" reporter Leslie Stahl in which Trump promised he was going to release a "fully developed" health care plan "very soon."

“Okay, I'll ask you another health question, okay? Told you. Okay. You promised that there was gonna be a new health package, a health care plan. You said that it was, ‘Gonna be great,’ you said ‘It's ready,’ ‘It's gonna be ready–’ ‘It'll be here in two weeks.’ ‘It's gonna be like nothing you've ever seen before.’ And of course we haven't seen it. So why didn't you develop a health plan?” Stahl asked Trump at the time.

“It is developed, it is fully developed. It's going to be announced very soon,” Trump replied.

But two weeks before voters make their decision on whether to send Trump back to the White House, Trump has still not released a detailed plan to improve the country's health care system.

In fact, his lack of a plan has been a punchline highlighting his unseriousness as a candidate.

At the presidential debate against Vice President Kamala Harris in September, Trump created a moment that’s dogged his campaign ever since by admitting that he still does not have a detailed health care plan to share with the American people.

“I have concepts of a plan, I’m not president right now,” Trump said, as Harris looked on with shock and amusement.

After Trump’s election in 2016, he made repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act—known more colloquially as Obamacare—one of his first goals.

But the effort failed spectacularly, after the Republican Party’s Obamacare replacement would have led to the elimination of preexisting condition protections, and would have raised prices for consumers to boot. Americans overwhelmingly opposed the GOP’s effort, and their replacement gambit died in the Senate with the late Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain’s iconic thumbs down.

While Trump himself doesn't have a detailed health care proposal, Project 2025—the right-wing blueprint for a second Trump term—does. A report from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities said that the Project 2025 plan would increase the number of uninsured people in the country by putting lifetime limits on Medicaid.

Meanwhile, congressional Republicans want to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act's Medicare drug price negotiation program, which would raise drug prices for millions of Americans. If Republicans win the House and Senate next month, Trump could sign their repeal into law.

Harris, meanwhile, wants to make health care more affordable for Americans by permanently expanding subsidies to help people pay for plans in the Obamacare marketplace. Rather than eliminating the IRA’s Medicare drug price negotiation program, Harris wants to expand it to include more drugs. And she wants to extend the $35 cap on insulin, which currently only applies to Medicare recipients, to all Americans.

