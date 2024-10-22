In the final weeks of the campaign, Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz has been hitting the media circuit and showing why he was the perfect pick. He’s helping Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign build its big-tent ticket while also not comprising progressive values.

Appearing on “The Daily Show” Monday, he discussed campaigning in swing states and talking to Republicans disillusioned by Donald Trump but who “haven’t crossed over before.”

“These are folks that want to find a reason to not vote for Donald Trump,” he said. “We need to give them that.”

Drawing on his years of experience as a high school teacher, Walz reflected on the importance of understanding voters’ concerns.

“I oftentimes talk about this as a teacher,” Walz continued. “You know, the Maslow's hierarchy … you got to have a lot of time on your hands and money to self-actualize,” he said. “When they say they’re worried about the economy, believe them. They are worried about the economy. Or they’re struggling. You can’t tell them, “Well, inflation is down. Interest rates are coming down.’ They need to see the tangible things that’ll make a difference.”

As Election Day nears, the Harris-Walz campaign is focusing on persuading Trump-hesitant Republicans to back the Democratic ticket. Harris held an event with over 100 Republicans who endorsed her run for president. This week, former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney and Harris held events in battleground suburbs to remind voters that regardless of party, Trump poses a threat to our democracy—and barely represents Republican values.

“For anybody who is a Republican who is thinking that, you know, they might vote for Donald Trump because of national security policy, I ask you, please, please study his national security policy,” Cheney said. “Not only is it not Republican, it’s dangerous.”

It’s a note that Walz hit on his “Daily Show” visit while making sure to also remind voters that a Harris-Walz administration wouldn’t be taking cues from Republicans.

“I think Liz Cheney and [former Vice President] Dick Cheney give permission to those folks who want to find a reason to do the right thing,” Walz told Stewart. “We’re not going to take their foreign-policy decisions and discussions, you know, and implement those.”

“Promise?” asked Stewart.

“Yes, promise,” said Walz.

On ABC’s “The View” on Monday, Walz responded in a quick-fire round of questions to host Sara Haines.

x We challenge Democratic vice presidential nominee Gov. @Tim_Walz to say one nice thing about former Pres. Trump in our pop quiz. pic.twitter.com/oc1eaZP8wX — The View (@TheView) October 21, 2024

“My advice to JD Vance is?” Haines asked.

“Just go in and order the chocolate doughnut, and don't add anything else.”

“My first thought about Arnold Palmer is?” she asked.

Walz considered it, then said, “I'm passing on that one.”

“One nice thing about Donald Trump is?” she asked.

“He will not be president again,” said Walz, eliciting rowdy cheers and applause from the audience.

When asked how a Harris-Walz administration might differentiate itself from President Joe Biden, Walz discussed plans to expand Medicare, create a “care economy,” improve housing accessibility, enhance child tax credits, and protect rural hospitals.

“[Harris is] her own leader. She’s got her own path, a new way forward,” he said, adding, “We’re putting meals in schools and trying to get guns out of them.”

Walz echoes Harris' effort to unify Americans in an election cycle beset by unexpected upheaval, provocations, and lies from their political opponents. Walz’s emphasis on authentic connection to voters and tangible policies shows a dedication to representing all Americans, regardless of their party affiliation.