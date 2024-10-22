Donald Trump will allegedly be speaking on Joe Rogan’s podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience” this Friday, according to reporting from POLITICO, at Rogan’s studio in Austin, Texas.

This appearance comes at a time when Trump has canceled several high-profile interviews, including a scheduled chat with NBC and an appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” citing “exhaustion.” As reported by Emily Singer for Daily Kos, these cancellations have drawn sharp criticism from Democrats and the Harris-Walz campaign.

“Being president of the United States is probably one of the hardest jobs in the world,” Vice President Kamala Harris said to reporters on Friday. “And so we really do need to ask ourselves: If he’s exhausted from being on the campaign trail, is he fit to do the job?”

Trump's strategy has increasingly focused on appealing to younger male voters, or "podcast bros." His engagement with Rogan's audience is strategic, considering that the podcast boasts around 17 million subscribers, predominantly young and male. The demographics of Rogan’s listeners—71% male, with a balanced educational background—align with Trump's campaign outreach, where he is doubling down on his base in the final weeks of the election.

Among the buzz surrounding Trump’s upcoming appearance, rumors have also circulated regarding Harris potentially sitting down with Rogan. However, her campaign has yet to confirm any plans for her to participate in one of the most listened-to podcasts in the country.

As the final stretch of the campaign unfolds, both candidates are venturing into unfamiliar and challenging territory.

Trump recently held an all-female town hall with Fox News host Harris Faulkner, attempting to broaden his appeal among female voters, though it was later revealed the audience was packed with Trump supporters. Trump also appeared on Univision to a less-than-adoring audience, where he faced lots of pushback.

Meanwhile, Harris has been utilizing her team, running mate Tim Walz, and former President Barack Obama to connect with male voters in crucial swing states. She has also gone outside her realm of support, sitting for an antagonistic Fox News interview with Bret Baier where she more than held her own.

Polling data shows that Trump consistently leads Harris among male voters. At the same time, she maintains a strong advantage with female voters, reflected in a 16 percentage point gender gap noted in a recent New York Times/Siena College poll. With the stakes high and voter sentiments in flux, both campaigns are adapting their strategies to resonate with their respective audiences as Election Day approaches.