Elon Musk’s America PAC is buying ads on Elon Musk’s social media platform X to promote Republican nominee Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. According to reporting by Wired, the Trump-supporting billionaire’s political action committee spent more than $166,000 for 59 ads targeting swing states between July 8 and Oct. 1.

On one hand, this isn't particularly surprising. Since being purchased by the world’s richest midlife crisis stereotype, the website Musk bought in October 2022 has devolved into a right-wing thunderdome of misinformation. The billionaire’s personal X account, once the place to read Musk’s thoughts on his companies like Tesla and SpaceX, has increasingly become an outlet for his alarming far-right views.

After Musk endorsed Trump in July, The Wall Street Journal reported on the exorbitant amount of money he planned to funnel through his new America PAC to get Trump elected. Since then, Musk's super PAC has been involved in some pretty dubious election practices.

An early set of digital ads paid for by Musk’s PAC promising to register voters turned out to be a deceptive way to farm personal information about swing state voters. Musk then hosted a disastrous one-on-one interview with Trump on X that included the two incredibly wealthy tycoons fantasizing about breaking labor laws.

Musk announced his newest scheme last Saturday: In order to get registered voters to sign his PAC’s petition, he has promised to give away $1 million daily. This “prize” is possibly illegal, according to experts.

The Washington Post reports that the Musk-owned X has morphed into a Republican-dominated space.

Accounts backing Republican candidates spent three times as much on political ads on X than those backing Democrats from March 6 to Oct. 1— $3 million to $1 million—according to an analysis of company data by AdImpact and The Washington Post.

This election cycle has seen 50 “megadonors” donate more than $2.1 billion combined to candidates. In line with Musk’s largesse, most of that $2.1 billion has gone toward “Republican-leaning” campaigns. According to analysis by The Washington Post, Musk ranks at No. 6 in donations at $76.3 million, which is nearly twice as much as the only Democratic-leaning megadonor in the top 10—Mike Bloomberg—has donated.

Every billionaire is a public policy failure and no one typifies that more than Musk.

