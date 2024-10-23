A federal judge has ordered disgraced former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani to cough up a large chunk of his possessions, including the keys to his penthouse apartment, and hand them over to two former Georgia election workers who won a nearly $150 million defamation case against him. The judge gave him seven days to make good.

According to the judge’s order, other luxury items that Giuliani must turn over to Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss include:

A watch gifted to Giuliani by the president of France after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

A 1980 Mercedes-Benz sports car previously owned by actress Lauren Bacall.

Nearly 30 luxury watches, including his grandfather’s watch.

A heap of sports memorabilia, including a lot of New York Yankees swag signed by legendary players such as Reggie Jackson and Joe DiMaggio.

A diamond ring.

Furniture.

A television.

Giuliani falsely accused Freeman and Moss, who are mother and daughter, of committing ballot fraud, which led to racist harassment, death threats, and the women fleeing their homes. The duo is also reportedly entitled to the $2 million in legal fees that Giuliani claims Donald Trump owes him for services rendered (good luck with that).

After debasing himself by representing Trump and relentlessly lying about the 2020 election being “stolen,” Giuliani was barred from practicing law in Washington, D.C., and New York state. Not unlike his buddy Trump, Giuliani continues to whine that he is being persecuted for his bad behavior. He also filed for bankruptcy shortly after the defamation judgment.

The onetime hero also owns a condominium in Palm Beach, Florida. That property is part of a secondary judgment in Giuliani’s bankruptcy settlement, and may also be sold at some point.

