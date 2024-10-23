Donald Trump's favorite morning show beclowned itself once again on Wednesday morning, when "Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade defended Trump for reportedly saying that he needed "the kind of generals that Hitler had."

In his embarrassing screed, Kilmeade said Trump was righteously angry that some of his generals refused to carry out his will—even though some of the things Trump wanted them to do were insane and illegal, such as using the military to shoot protesters at the White House in 2020.

That lamentation led up to the pièce de résistance, in which Kilmeade said, "I could absolutely see [Trump] go, ‘Now you know what, it would be great to have German generals that actually do what we ask them to do’—knowing that's a third—maybe not fully being cognizant of the third rail of German generals who were Nazis and whatever."

It goes without saying that probably everyone is cognizant of the fact that Adolf Hitler and his generals were bad. Together, they helped carry out one of the worst genocides in history in their effort to ethnically cleanse the world of Jews, LGBTQ+ people, other ethnic minorities, and anyone who disagreed with their goal.

To even make the assertion that Trump maybe didn’t know Hitler and his generals were bad is absurd enough. But Kilmeade’s defense that maybe Trump wasn’t speaking about Hitler’s generals per se is just false.

John Kelly, Trump’s former chief of staff who went public on Tuesday about Trump’s fascist behavior and praise of Hitler, said that Trump specifically wanted to have generals like Hitler.

The Atlantic:

This week, I asked Kelly about their exchange. He told me that when Trump raised the subject of “German generals,” Kelly responded by asking, “‘Do you mean Bismarck’s generals?’” He went on: “I mean, I knew he didn’t know who Bismarck was, or about the Franco-Prussian War. I said, ‘Do you mean the kaiser’s generals? Surely you can’t mean Hitler’s generals? And he said, ‘Yeah, yeah, Hitler’s generals.’ I explained to him that Rommel had to commit suicide after taking part in a plot against Hitler.” Kelly told me Trump was not acquainted with Rommel.

Remarkably, this also wasn’t the only time Trump praised Hitler’s leadership.

Kelly also told media outlets that Trump said Hitler “did some good things.” (This was first reported by CNN’s Jim Sciutto, in March.)

“I said, ‘Sir, you can never say anything good about the guy. Nothing,’” Kelly recalled telling Trump.

Trying to put Trump’s disgusting comments into context in an effort to sanitize them and erase their shock value is par for the course for Trump’s nihilistic defenders.

They don’t want voters to internalize the warnings from multiple former Trump aides, like Kelly, who are warning how dangerous a second Trump term in office may be.

But even some Republicans have had enough.

“This… is insane. Hitler’s generals carried out GENOCIDE,” wrote Republican strategist Sarah Matthews, who has endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. “Republicans: STOP defending this. This is not normal. There is no way to spin this.”

